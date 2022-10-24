Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages produced from two surveys: one daily (“overnight averages”) and one weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

We calculate daily overnight rate averages on various products from several financial institutions. We collect these APRs after close of business, and they reflect the previous day’s pricing based on a borrower with a 740 FICO credit score and an 80 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio buying an existing, single-family primary residence. Bankrate Monitor (BRM) rate averages: On a weekly basis, we also collect APRs from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 of the biggest U.S. markets. For these averages, we assume a borrower with a 700 FICO credit score (740 if a non-conforming loan) and an 80 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, among other criteria.

The overnight and Bankrate Monitor averages are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments. Learn more about our rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.