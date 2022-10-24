Advertiser Disclosure
20-year mortgage rates today
The table below brings together a comprehensive national survey of mortgage lenders to help you know what are the most competitive 20-year mortgage rates. This table is updated daily to give you the most current interest rates and APRs when choosing a 20-year fixed mortgage loan.
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|20-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|7.02%
|30-Year Fixed
|7.16%
|7.18%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.56%
|6.59%
|10-Year Fixed
|6.45%
|6.48%
Rates as of Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM
What is a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage?
A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a home loan paid off over 20 years with the same, consistent interest rate. It comes with a higher monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, but typically a slightly lower rate, saving you money on interest.
Pros and cons of 20-year mortgages
These shorter loans are a compromise compared to the more popular 30- and 15-year terms. Compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll pay down your balance quicker, while paying less interest to your lender. On the other hand, a 20-year loan’s monthly payments will be higher than a 30-year loan for the same amount.
Pros of 20-year mortgages
- You’ll pay off your mortgage faster with a 20-year mortgage compared with a 30-year mortgage, allowing you to build equity and own your home free and clear sooner.
- You’ll accelerate the loan repayment without making payments as high as you would with a 10- or 15-year mortgage.
- You can obtain a lower interest rate and save thousands over the life of the loan.
Cons of 20-year mortgages
- Your monthly payments will be higher than they would be with a 30-year loan.
- You might have to settle for a less-expensive home.
- You’ll have less cash on hand month to month.
How to shop for 20-year fixed mortgage rates
Prepare for your home search by reviewing your credit and finances to determine whether you need to up your credit score and how much you can afford to put toward a home each month. Research current mortgage rates so you know what to expect when you rate-shop.
When you’re ready to get a 20-year loan, the rule of thumb is to compare at least three mortgage offers by:
- Getting preapproved: Collect quotes from three or more mortgage lenders – ideally on the same day, because rates can change quickly. Lenders set your mortgage rate based on your credit score, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and other factors, including the size of your down payment. If you have some flexibility around those variables, you might find a better deal.
- Comparing the annual percentage rates (APR): The APR reflects some of the expenses you’ll incur for the loan, such as the origination fee and any points, in addition to the interest rate.
- Considering the lender’s ratings and your experience: Aside from the numbers, evaluate other factors such as convenience or the lender’s responsiveness. Take a look at what other borrowers have had to say about the lender, too.
20-year mortgage FAQ
Written by: Jeff Ostrowski, senior mortgage reporter for Bankrate
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he wrote about real estate and the economy for the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Business Journal.
