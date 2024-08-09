At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

A sudden spurt of economic volatility sent mortgage rates down this week. They’re averaging 6.59 percent — their lowest point since May 2023, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

This shift is an opportunity for homebuyers. But it’s also a chance for current homeowners to consider refinancing, replacing their current mortgage with a cheaper one.

In the last few years, Americans all but stopped refinancing their mortgages, as interest rates shot from 3 percent during the pandemic to a high of 8 percent in late 2023. But now, swapping mortgages might make sense for some homeowners, especially those who financed when rates were on the upswing.

“The refinancing door has swung open. If you have an adjustable rate mortgage you’re looking to get out of, this is your chance,” says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Mortgage rates are likely to fall further in the months ahead, but there are no guarantees and current rates are a bird in the hand for prospective borrowers.”

As of Aug. 9, the national average 30-year fixed refi’s APR was 6.55 percent, and the average 15-year fixed refi’s APR 5.98 percent, according to Bankrate’s survey of the largest U.S. refinance lenders.

The refinancing door has swung open. — Greg McBride, CFA , chief financial analyst for Bankrate

Deciding whether to refinance

It’s not just about the rates, however. Deciding whether to refinance is complicated by the reality that refis aren’t free.

For one thing, you’ll incur a whole new round of closing costs, since getting a refi basically amounts to taking out a new mortgage. These costs can run between 2 percent and 5 percent of the amount you refinance.

You’ll need another credit score check, and you’ll have to pony up for an origination fee, an appraisal fee and title insurance. Some states, such as Florida, collect a tax on mortgages that boosts the cost of refinancing even further.

All of these closing costs can add up to thousands of dollars.

For that reason, it probably doesn’t make sense to refinance for a half-point reduction in your rate, says David Druey, regional president at Centennial Bank. “My rule of thumb is at least a point and a half,” he says.

Calculating the costs of a refi

Because you’ll incur new expenses, you need to make sure a refinance makes sense. If you‘ve got a $400,000 loan at 8 percent, for instance, the monthly payment is $2,935. If you can cut the rate to 6.5 percent, your payment falls to $2,528 — a savings of $407 a month. Assuming you’ll incur $10,000 in closing costs on a refinance, you’d need about two years to recoup those costs in the form of lower payments.

There’s no right or wrong answer about how far out your break-even point should be. But calculating it can help you decide if a refi is worthwhile. Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator walks you through the math.

One other thing to keep in mind: Mortgage “seasoning” requirements might apply. For loans backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), you need six months of mortgage payments under your belt before you can refinance. So if you happened to close your loan in April or May 2024, when rates were at 7.25 percent, it’s unlikely you can refi just yet.

Seasoning restrictions don’t apply to conventional loans.

Pros and cons of mortgage refinance