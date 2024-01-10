Moving into mid-January, mortgage rates shouldn’t change much in the next week, according to the majority of rate watchers polled by Bankrate.

Of those polled, 42 percent of respondents believe mortgage rates will hold steady this upcoming week. The remaining respondents were split, with 25 percent predicting rates to rise and 33 percent expecting rates to fall.

The average 30-year fixed rate dropped slightly to 6.94 percent as of Jan. 10, according to Bankrate’s national survey of large lenders, down from 6.96 percent on Jan. 3.

Estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on current rates using this calculator.