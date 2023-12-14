SMALL BUSINESS LOANS REVIEWS
Read our review of

SBG Funding Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Written by
Sarah George
Edited by
Emily Maracle
Jan 23, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

At a glance

4.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
How Bankrate Scores work Arrow Down

Overview

SBG Funding expands access to capital for businesses with established revenue that need a moderate to large amount of funding. It offers a variety of business loans, from equipment financing to term loans to invoice financing and more. 

Lender Details

  • Moneybag

    Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

  • Rates

    Interest rate

    3% Simple interest | Factor rates from 1.04-1.32

  • Clock Wait

    Term lengths

    6 months-10 years

  • Dollar

    Min. annual revenue

    $400,000

  • Business

    Min. time in business

    6 months

Who SBG Funding is best for

SBG Funding is best for businesses with established revenue of at least $400,000 since the lender doesn’t accept less than that. It also works well for businesses needing fast funding as it can approve loans within hours after submitting an application, often providing same-day funding.

Who SBG Funding may not be best for

SBG Funding doesn’t work well for brand-new startup businesses. It’s strict about its 6-month minimum time in business, and some loans require a minimum of one or two years in business. Additionally, its revenue requirements are high for a business just starting out. That said, if you have at least six months in business and strong annual revenue, you may qualify. 

SBG Funding: in the details

Loan amount
$10,000-$10 million
Interest rate
3% Simple interest | Factor rates from 1.04-1.32
Term lengths
6 months-10 years
Fastest funding
Same day
Min. annual revenue
$400,000
Min. time in business
6 months
Business credit score
N/A
Personal credit score
600

SBG Funding pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Accepts fair credit

  • Checkmark

    Loans with no personal guarantee

  • Checkmark

    Same-day funding

  • Checkmark

    Majority ownership is not required

Cons

  • May not report to some credit bureaus

  • High revenue requirements

  • Interest rates and fees vary

Business loan types offered

SBG Funding has accessible requirements for its loans, requiring just six months in business and a personal credit score of 600. However, some loan details that you get from representatives conflict with information on its website, and representatives may also not agree with each other. You’ll need to confirm the requirements for your loan and ask any questions you may have during the process.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $10,000 to $5 million
  • Terms: 12 months to 5 months
  • Interest rate: 3.00% to 12.40% simple interest

SBG Funding business term loan overview

SBG Funding’s term loan carries some of the steepest requirements of any of its loans. You need at least two years in business, a personal credit score of 650 or higher and at least $500,000 in annual revenue. It offers short-term loans and midrange loan terms from 12 months to 5 years.

These loans don’t require collateral and offer biweekly and monthly payments. If you run into hardship, you may qualify for deferred payments for up to three months. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $5,000 to $500,000
  • Terms: 6 months to 24 months revolving
  • Interest rate: 4.60% to 13.00% simple interest

Business line of credit overview

SBG’s business line of credit offers a revolving line with a limit of up to $250,000 based on their website’s information. However, a spokesperson stated their line of credit ranges from $5,000 to $500,000, which could be helpful to some businesses that need a low amount of funding. You’ll want to confirm with SBG Funding directly or prequalify to determine the exact funding amounts. 

That said, you will need at least one year in business, $400,000 in annual revenue and a fair personal credit of 650 or higher. After applying for funding, you can receive funds instantly once approved. But you will pay a 0 percent to 2.50 percent fee each time you withdraw funds.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $10,000 to $5 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Factor rate: 1.04 to 1.32

Merchant cash advance overview

You can apply for a merchant cash advance with just six months of business experience under your belt and a 600 personal credit score.

This loan also charges factor rates, which can translate into high borrowing costs. For example, a 1.20 factor rate on a $100,000 loan means that your total loan fee will cost $100,000 x 1.2 or $120,000. That total equals $20,000 in interest paid over the life of the loan. 

This loan also charges an origination fee between 0 percent and 2.50 percent. You can finance up to $500,000 without having to provide financial statements, which is rare for any lender. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to 100% of equipment purchase
  • Terms: 1 year to 7 years
  • Monthly rate: From 3.75%

Equipment financing overview

You can choose from equipment financing or leasing with SBG Funding for up to seven years, which is on par with other lenders providing equipment financing. To qualify, you need a minimum personal credit score of just 600, at least six months in business and an annual revenue of $400,000 or more. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $10 million
  • Terms: 2 years to 10 years
  • Interest rate: 11.00% (Prime + 2.5%) APR

SBA 7(a) loans overview

SBG Funding also provides SBA 7(a) loans. It can fund high loan amounts up to $10 million. Like many lenders, it requires a higher credit score of at least 650 as well as two years in business. It doesn’t give specifics on how much revenue you need, but your business does need to be profitable with a healthy cash flow. It likely requires revenue of at least $400,000 to be eligible. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $1 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Interest rate: Not stated

Bridge loan overview

A bridge loan can offer temporary financing when you’re in between loans and looking for other financing to get you through a longer term. For example, it can help while you’re waiting for SBA loan approval which can notoriously take a long time. 

The website states you can qualify for a bridge loan with just a 500 personal credit score, six months in business and $250,000 in annual revenue. But a spokesperson stated that its minimum personal credit score for 2024 is 600 and their minimum annual revenue is $400,000.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to 90% of accounts receivable
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Discount rate: .025% per week

Invoice financing overview

Invoice financing allows your business to get funding based on the amount of your outstanding invoice rather than basing it on your business’s direct financial statements. You show the lender your invoice amounts, and you can get advanced up to 90 percent of that amount.

But this often comes with a fee. SBG Funding charges 0.25 percent of your total invoice each week that the invoice is left unpaid. Once the client pays, you pay the lender and then recoup the rest for your business. 

Do you qualify? 

SBG Funding does have accessible requirements to qualify for some of its loans, but others require a higher time in business or personal credit score. Compared to other online lenders, their loans all have high revenue requirements. 

  • 6 months to 2 years in business, based on loan
  • 600 to 650 personal credit score, depending on the loan
  • $400,000 to $500,000 in annual revenue

What we like and what we don’t like

SBG Funding provides fast decisions within hours and disburses funds the same day as applying. It also offers multiple loans that accept a 500 to 580 personal credit score. However, all its loans require high revenue to be eligible.  

What we like

  • Accepts fair credit. According to the website, you can qualify for some loans with a 500 personal credit score. But a spokesperson stated that its lowest credit requirement for 2024 is 600. 
  • Loan options with no personal guarantee. Both its business line of credit and merchant cash advance don’t need a personal guarantee, guaranteeing that you can repay from personal assets if your business defaults. It’s rare to find a business loan that doesn’t have this requirement. 
  • Same-day funding. Many SBG Funding loans can get approved either instantly or within a couple of hours. And most of its loans can issue the funds within the same day you apply. 
  • You don’t have to be a majority owner. To apply for a loan, you need as little as a 1 percent ownership or to be an authorized signer. Many business loans require at least 50 percent ownership or more. 

What we don't like 

  • Discrepancy with credit-building. A spokesperson stated that it doesn’t report to credit bureaus, though the website states that getting its loans can help you build credit. 
  • High revenue requirements. You need at least $400,000 to be eligible for its loans. And some loans require higher revenue, such as the term loan’s $500,000 annual revenue requirement. Many online lenders have much lower requirements, often $100,000 or less. 
  • Interest rates and fees vary. Its term loan offers simple interest rates between 3 percent and 12.4 percent, and its merchant cash advance charges factor rates. Neither of these includes loan fees, and factor rates often convert to high interest rates, meaning you could end up paying more for financing than with other lenders. 

How SBG Funding compares to other lenders

SBG Funding offers high loan amounts in the millions of dollars and same-day financing. Many online lenders can fund loans within 24 to 48 hours, but few are capable of offering loan approvals and funding within the same day. 

But SBG Funding’s revenue requirements are enough to push some startup and low-revenue businesses out of the running for its business loans.

4.6

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    3% Simple interest | Factor rates from 1.04-1.32

  • Term lengths

    6 months-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $400,000

4.6

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    1.11 Factor rate

  • Term lengths

    3 months-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $300,000

Read our review Arrow Right

on Bankrate

4.4

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    5.25% APR

  • Term lengths

    6 months-25 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $100,000

Read our review Arrow Right

on Bankrate

SBG Funding vs. Credibly

SBG Funding and Credibly both have similar revenue requirements. With SBG Funding, you need between $400,000 and $500,000 to qualify for its loans. With Credibly, most loans require you to have $25,000 monthly on average for at least three months, which translates to $300,000 yearly. 

Both lenders are also comparable in their credit requirements. SBG Funding has loan options that accept personal credit scores of 600, while some Credibly loans can accept credit scores of 550 or higher. 

Yet most of Credibly’s loans are short-term, stopping at 16 or 24 months. It does offer a long-term loan through partners that can go up to 10 years. Multiple SBG Funding loans offer longer terms, ranging from one to 10 years. 

SBG Funding vs. SMB Compass

Both SBG Funding and SMB Compass offer a range of business loan products, including term loans, business lines of credit, SBA loans and invoice financing. SMB Compass offers a few more types of alternative business loans, including purchase order financing and inventory financing. 

Though both lenders are well-known for their high loan amounts, SMB Compass offers more loan types, with amounts extending up to $5 million and $10 million. SBG Funding offers several types of loans, but only term loans and merchant cash advances go into the $5 million range, and its SBA 7(a) loan offers up to $10 million. 

Both SMB Compass and SBG Funding accept minimum personal credit scores of 600. 

How to apply for a loan with SBG Funding

You can apply for a loan with SBG Funding online or by calling to start the application process. If you have questions, you can email info@sbgfunding.com or call 844-284-2725 to speak with a representative. 

Required application information:

  • Past 4 months of bank statements
  • Driver’s license
  • Voided check 
  • Business Employer Identification Number (EIN)
  • Basic personal information about the owners

SBG Funding frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates SBG Funding

Overall Score 4.6
Accessibility 4.6 Most loans have a low credit score and time in business requirements. But some loans raise the requirements to a level in which some startups won’t qualify.
Affordability 4.5 SBG Funding keeps starting rates low, but it doesn’t include loan fees in the rates given. Those loan fees can lead to higher borrowing costs.
Transparency 4.6 SBG publishes an ample amount of information online, but you may get different answers when talking with representatives about their requirements.
Customer experience 4.5 You can reach SBG Funding either by phone or email, and representatives are ready to answer your questions. You can also access your account via their online portal.
Flexibility 4.6 It offers a wide variety of business loans with moderate lengths for repayment terms.

Methodology

Clock Wait
47
years in business
Credit Card Search
30+
lenders reviewed
Loan
22
loan features weighed
Rates
770+
data points collected

To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:

  • Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
  • Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
  • Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
  • Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Small Business Loan Reviews
Small Business Loan

Fundbox

4.6 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

Funderial

3.8 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

Fundbox

4.3 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

QuickBridge

4.2 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

Capital One

3.2 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

Huntington National Bank

4.1 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

eCapital

3.8 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

BusinessLoans.com

4.2 Bankrate Score
Small Business Loan

SmartBiz

4.1 Bankrate Score