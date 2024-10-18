Key takeaways LLC loans is an umbrella term used to encompass any type of financing an LLC company takes out

There are different types of LLC loans, from term loans to SBA loans to invoice factoring

While you can find LLC loans with bad credit and business loans for new LLC companies, your options get limited with poor credit or a short business history

An LLC loan is a small business loan for a limited liability company (LLC). It can be used in many ways, including to cover inventory, payroll, equipment, supplies and other operating or expansion-related costs.

If you’re looking to get an LLC loan, there are several types of LLC loans to choose from. The right one for you will depend on certain business factors like your credit score, amount of time in business or even how quickly you need funds.

Here’s a look at common types of LLC loans and tips to help you choose the best one for your needs.

Bank loan: Best for established businesses

Of the various different types of LLC loans, these are the most traditional. Bank loans come from established banks and credit unions. They’re generally reserved for business owners with good or excellent credit. Compared to alternative business lenders, they tend to have strict requirements like a minimum of two years in business and annual revenue requirements of around $150,000.

Despite the stringent lending guidelines, the best banks for small business loans are worth considering as they often come with lower borrowing costs compared to what you’ll find with other lenders. Most bank loans also allow you to repay the amount you borrow over an extended period, making the monthly payments more affordable.

The downside is some banks require you to apply in person for a business loan, and it could take several days or weeks to receive a lending decision.

Pros Competitive interest rates

Extended repayment periods

One-on-one customer service Cons Not as accessible to borrowers with lower credit scores

Slower application decisions and funding timelines

Term loan: Best for long-term investments

Just like there are different LLC types that shape how your company operates, there are different types of LLC term loans. Term loans offer you a lump sum of cash to use for business expenses and allow you to repay over a repayment term, anywhere from a few months to several years. These loans are offered by traditional banks, credit unions and online lenders. Online lenders often feature rapid approvals and funding times, but term loans from banks and credit unions are generally slower to fund.

The business loan requirements are similar to other types of LLC loans. You can find LLC term loans with as little as six months in business, $100,000 in annual revenue and a personal credit score in the 600s. Yet the term loans with the most lenient requirements will come from online lenders, while bank lenders might tighten their criteria, such as requiring a higher annual revenue. The exact rate you receive will depend on your creditworthiness and the type of lender you choose.

It’s not uncommon for term loans from online lenders to come with slightly higher borrowing costs in exchange for the convenience they offer. These loan products are also accessible to business owners with bad credit but at a higher cost.

Pros Accessible through several types of financial institutions

Many lenders have fully online application processes

Fixed repayment terms Cons High revenue requirements with some lenders

Steep borrowing costs for credit-challenged business owners

Business line of credit: Best for short-term expenses

A business line of credit is a form of revolving credit. It functions like a business credit card, and the credit limit resets as you repay what you spend. Some lenders also let you make interest-only payments during the draw period, making your monthly payments far more affordable than what you’d get with other types of business loans.

There are some downsides to consider. Spending may be limited to the draw period, which may pose a significant inconvenience if you must make purchases over an extended period. Some business lines of credit rates may be variable, so your monthly payment could fluctuate once the draw period ends and you begin making payments toward the principal.

Because the lender can customize the credit limit to your business, you’re more likely to get approved for this type of LLC loan than other types. Many line of credit lenders also keep lenient criteria for applying, including traditional banks, helping you establish a relationship with the lender.

Pros Improves business cash flow

May be more accessible than term loans

Can help you build business credit if on-time payments are reported

Allows you to build a relationship with a lender Cons Can have a lot of fees that increase the overall cost

May have higher interest rates than traditional term loans

Sometimes have short repayment terms

Not all lenders report to credit bureaus

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight Some business lines of credit use factor rates instead of interest rates to determine total cost. Factor rates are typically associated with high-risk loans that are accessible to borrowers with fair or bad credit. To understand the true cost of your loan, make sure you convert a loan with factor rates to interest rates and compare it with other loan options.

SBA loan: Best for affordable loans

SBA loans are insured by the U.S. Small Business Administration. They feature competitive, fixed interest rates and extended terms to make monthly loan payments more affordable. You can take out an SBA loan through an approved lender, which can be found using the SBA Lender Match Tool.

Several different types of LLC loans fall under this umbrella. Specifically, SBA loans are available in four forms:

7(a) loans: Access up to $5 million in working capital through an unsecured or secured loan product.

504 loans: These loans are backed by equipment or commercial real estate and are intended to cover major purchases.

Microloans: Capped at $50,000, microloans are designed to help foster expansion and growth in small businesses.

Loans from Community Advantage lenders: These lenders offer 7(a) loans for the express purpose of helping underserved communities, such as businesses in low-income areas.

SBA CAPLines: These are lines of credit offered by the SBA meant to help small businesses do everything from covering seasonal fluctuations to paying for construction.

For some business owners, the disadvantages of SBA loans can outweigh the benefits. These loan products come with an extensive application process. The funding times are also rather lengthy, and it could be several weeks or months before you hear back and get the funds you need for your business.

Pros Have favorable interest rates

Variety of loan types available

Longer repayment terms

Government backed with additional support available Cons Only available after other financing has been exhausted

Long waiting periods

Complicated application paperwork

Limitations for how money can be used

May require collateral

Equipment loans: Best for no collateral

If your company needs money specifically to buy a piece of business equipment — whether that’s a new copier for the office or a semi truck — you might want to skip the other types of LLC loans and head straight here.

Equipment loans are self-collateralizing, meaning the equipment you buy is collateral for the loan. Because the loan is backed with collateral, lenders are more likely to approve you and offer you lower interest rates than other types of LLC loans. And because online lenders offer this kind of loan, you might be able to apply and get your loan funded quickly.

Pros The equipment you purchase secures the loan, with no additional collateral required

Often has fast funding

Could help you build business credit

Flexible financing option Cons Limited to financing equipment

Could require a down payment

Loan could outlive the equipment

Invoice factoring: Best for startups and bad credit

Invoice factoring lets you trade unpaid invoices for cash. You’ll sell them to an invoice factoring company for up to 85 percent or 90 percent of their worth, and the factoring company will become the payee, collecting payment from your clients. Upon receipt of payment, the factoring company will send you the remaining amount you’re owed, minus the factoring fees.

The factoring company assesses the client’s creditworthiness to determine if you qualify for financing, rather than focusing on your business’s credit. This makes invoice factoring an ideal option if you’re looking for LLC loans with bad credit. It can also fill in the gap in business loans for new LLC companies while they wait to build their business history. But this option comes with factoring fees and other costs that can make this a risky form of lending.

Pros Available to business owners with fair or bad credit

Streamlined application process and fast funding times

Pay the factoring company when invoices are paid Cons High factoring fees

Most advances are capped at a percentage of the invoice value

Merchant cash advances: Best for seasonal cash shortages

A merchant cash advance (MCA) provides another option when it comes to business loans for new LLC companies. With an MCA, the lender issues you money right away and gets repaid either by drawing from a designated bank account or through your future credit or debit card sales.

Approval rates for MCAs are better than many other types of business loans. So, they tend to be a good option for businesses with bad credit. However, MCAs charge factor rates instead of interest rates, making them an expensive form of financing. The payment schedule is also aggressive, often requiring you to repay daily or weekly. You might use this form of financing for emergency needs or if you can’t qualify for other types of LLC loans.

Pros Lenient approval requirements

Fast funding

No collateral needed Cons High fees

Only an option for companies that conduct a meaningful amount of business via credit or debit card sales

What can small business loans for an LLC be used for?

What you can use an LLC loan for may depend on the lender and type of loan. However, generally speaking, small business loans can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including:

Replenishing inventory

Buying equipment or upgrading technology

Real estate purchases

Business expansion or acquisitions

Marketing costs

Day-to-day expenses

Startup costs

Where to get LLC loans

Now that you have a feel for the different types of LLC loans, you’re probably wondering where to get them. You can get LLC loans from:

Banks and credit unions: These established institutions usually offer bank loans, term loans, lines of credit and equipment loans. Banks and credit unions typically have the best LLC loan rates. Many also offer SBA loans, so if you’re in the market for that type of financing, research your options.

These established institutions usually offer bank loans, term loans, lines of credit and equipment loans. Banks and credit unions typically have the best LLC loan rates. Many also offer SBA loans, so if you’re in the market for that type of financing, research your options. Online lenders: These are alternative lenders that let you apply and get funded online. They usually have looser eligibility requirements than banks and credit unions, but to make up for that added risk, they generally charge more interest and fees.

These are alternative lenders that let you apply and get funded online. They usually have looser eligibility requirements than banks and credit unions, but to make up for that added risk, they generally charge more interest and fees. Community Development Financial Institutions (CFDIs): These are credit unions and banks with a focus on providing financial products to historically marginalized communities. As a result, when you apply for a loan with a CFDI, they may look less at your credit history and more at your overall community impact.

These are credit unions and banks with a focus on providing financial products to historically marginalized communities. As a result, when you apply for a loan with a CFDI, they may look less at your credit history and more at your overall community impact. Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs): These are similar to CFDIs in that they aim to support traditionally underserved business owners. If a bank or credit union has this federal designation, it means they are either owned or directed by people from minority groups. By the numbers, they originate more SBA loans for minority business owners than non-MDIs.

The bottom line

Finding the best LLC loan comes down to your company’s funding needs, financial health and what the lender is offering. Consider which types of LLC loans will help you reach your funding goals, familiarize yourself with the lending guidelines and weigh the pros and cons to determine which is best for your business.

Traditional bank loans and term loans are the preferred choices if you have an established business in good financial health and your credit rating is solid. But if you’re just starting out or have faced financial challenges, you’ll likely have a better chance of getting approved for other types of LLC loans or alternative funding sources like business credit cards.

Frequently asked questions