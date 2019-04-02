UFB Direct Review 2024
Overview
UFB Direct is geared toward savers looking for high yields. However, it only offers savings and money market accounts for deposit accounts. Both accounts earn highly competitive APYs on all balances. The bank also offers mortgages.
Highlights
- High APY
- 24/7 Customer Service
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
UFB Direct is an online-only bank offering savings and money market accounts that come with digital banking tools, including a highly rated mobile app. The bank also offers home loans and a 24/7 customer support line.
Pros
-
Both the money market and savings accounts earn highly competitive yields.
-
The money market account offers check-writing privileges.
-
Customers have access to unique digital features such as SMS banking and a well-rated mobile app.
Cons
-
Account types are limited to a savings account and a money market account.
-
There’s a $10 monthly fee on the money market account unless you keep at least $5,000 in the account.
-
UFB Direct frequently relaunches its savings and money market accounts, which can be confusing for existing customers.
UFB Direct banking products
FEATURES
APY as of 1/17/2024
UFB Direct savings overview
The savings account comes with an ATM card, and there are no limits to how many withdrawals you can make from the account. The bank partners with a variety of fee-free ATMs across the U.S., which can be found through its ATM locator. It’s also free to transfer money between direct deposit accounts.
It’s also free to transfer money between direct deposit accounts, and there’s no fee for incoming wire transfers.
Pros
-
The account charges no monthly maintenance fee.
-
UFB Direct allows unlimited transfers from savings.
-
The account comes with an ATM card that can be used for free cash withdrawals at over 90,000 ATMs.
-
Incoming wire transfers are free.
Cons
-
There’s a $5 fee for receiving paper account statements.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.UFB DirectAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft/ Non-sufficient funds fee
|$25
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$0-$10
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|$10
|Paper statements
|$5
Customer experience
Customer support
24/7 support. Customers can call a support line that’s available 24/7, except on bank holidays, or they can reach out through an online chat feature that’s available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The chatbot on the app answers questions quickly and accurately, according to a Bankrate staff member with a UFB account.
Digital experience
Highly rated mobile app. UFB Direct’s mobile banking app offers standard digital features, such as mobile deposit capture, digital verification and account transfers. It earns a high score in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Collectively, the apps have been reviewed by more than 7,000 users.
APYs are difficult to find. While UFB typically offers high yields, the bank reserves the right to change the APY at any time, but it isn’t easy to confirm those changes. Each account’s APY is hidden at the bottom of a detail section that’s accessible only after clicking on the account, sliding over several options, then scrolling all the way to the bottom, according to a Bankrate staff member with a UFB account.
Slow account updates. While the app supports linked accounts from other banks, it rarely displays the correct funds from non-UFB accounts, said a Bankrate staff member who uses UFB personally. This undermines the overall financial view aspect of the dashboard.
Bankrate staff insights
“UFB Direct’s high-yield savings account remains one of the best options on the market,” said a Bankrate staff member with a UFB account. “The simplified app enables you to transfer your funds and forget about fiddling with complexity while your accounts accrue interest.”
About UFB Direct
UFB Direct is an online-only bank that was established in 1999. It is a division of Axos Bank.
In the past, UFB Direct has had minimum balance requirements to earn interest, but now its two accounts offer competitive interest rates on all balances. No checking accounts or CDs are offered.
How does UFB Direct compare to other banks?
UFB Direct vs. Ally Bank
As online-only banks, both UFB Direct and Ally offer competitive yields on their deposit products, but UFB currently offers higher rates. However, Ally as a whole has a larger range of accounts, offering everything from credit cards to checking accounts and CDs.
As such, if you’re looking to consolidate your banking under one roof, Ally may be the better choice. However, if you’re just looking for a savings or money market account, UFB’s yield is hard to beat. The money market account charges a $10 monthly fee unless you maintain a $5,000 balance, but there’s no withdrawal limit. In contrast, Ally doesn’t charge a monthly fee for its money market account but does have a 10-per-month withdrawal limit.
UFB Direct FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
