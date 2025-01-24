Best money market accounts with no minimum balance
Money market accounts (MMAs) are a type of deposit account that often comes with more flexibility, such as the ability to write checks while still earning a solid annual percentage yield (APY). However, often MMAs require a higher minimum balance than savings accounts. But if you’re looking for the perks of a money market account without that increased balance, here are some options with no minimum balance.
- Vio Bank: 4.46% APY; $100 minimum deposit to open
- Quontic Bank: 4.75% APY; $100 minimum deposit to open
- EverBank: 4.00%* APY; $0 minimum deposit to open
- Ally Bank: 3.80% APY; $0 minimum deposit to open
- Sallie Mae Bank: 4.00% APY; $0 minimum deposit to open
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 23, 2025. Bankrate’s editorial team updates this information regularly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products.
A closer look at the top money market accounts with no minimum balance
Vio Bank
APY: 4.46%; $100 minimum deposit to open
Vio Bank, established in 2018, is the national online division of MidFirst Bank. Like most online-only banks, Vio is light on fees, forgoing monthly fees and offers a competitive rate on its money market account.
Quontic Bank
APY: 4.75%; $100 minimum deposit to open
Quontic Bank began as a community bank in New York City in 2009 and today operates as a full-service digital-only bank offering an array of banking products across all 50 states. The bank’s money market account comes with a debit card and check-writing privileges.
EverBank
APY: 4.00%; $0 minimum deposit to open
Jacksonville-based EverBank was formed as a new entity when private investors purchased TIAA Bank. Its Performance Money Market account is ideal for big savers, earning 4.00% APY on accounts holding $10,000 or more, without any opening deposit requirements. Unlike many of the other online-only options on this list, EverBank offers several brick-and-mortar locations in Florida and two in California in addition to its app and online banking services.
Ally Bank
APY: 3.80%; $0 minimum deposit to open
Ally Bank is a full-service digital bank that’s known for being light on fees. Neither its savings account or money market account carry monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements or monthly maintenance fees. If you’re looking to do all of your banking in one place, Ally can be an appealing option.
Sallie Mae Bank
APY: 4.00%; $0 minimum deposit to open
Sallie Mae may be most associated with private student loans, but there are deposit accounts available here. Sallie Mae offers a money market account, certificates of deposit (CDs) and a high-yield savings account.
Note: APYs and account details are accurate as of January 23, 2025 and can change and vary by location.
Money market account FAQs
Research methodology
Bankrate’s editorial team regularly updates rates on this page about every two weeks. We mainly look for the highest APYs and break ties using the minimum balance to open a money market account. Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed nearly all of the banks and credit unions that they track. These institutions were selected because they offer competitive APYs, are larger (based on the amount of deposits or assets), frequently appear in internet searches or other possible factors. These banks and credit unions typically offer accounts that are available nationwide. All of these banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and all of the credit unions are National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions, insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF).
Banks we monitor
