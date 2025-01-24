Best money market accounts with no minimum balance

Money market accounts (MMAs) are a type of deposit account that often comes with more flexibility, such as the ability to write checks while still earning a solid annual percentage yield (APY). However, often MMAs require a higher minimum balance than savings accounts. But if you’re looking for the perks of a money market account without that increased balance, here are some options with no minimum balance.

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 23, 2025. Bankrate’s editorial team updates this information regularly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products.

A closer look at the top money market accounts with no minimum balance





Money market account FAQs

How does a money market account work? Caret Down Icon A money market account is a bank account that you can deposit money into. You can also withdraw money from this account, though the number of withdrawals during a monthly statement cycle may be limited. Unlike most savings accounts , money market accounts may have check-writing privileges and/or a debit or ATM card as another method to pay people, businesses or other entities through your money market account.

What is the minimum balance for a money market account? Caret Down Icon Some money market accounts might have higher minimum balance requirements than savings accounts. But banks like Ally Bank or Sallie Mae Bank don’t charge minimum balance requirements or monthly service fees on their money market accounts.

Research methodology

Bankrate’s editorial team regularly updates rates on this page about every two weeks. We mainly look for the highest APYs and break ties using the minimum balance to open a money market account. Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed nearly all of the banks and credit unions that they track. These institutions were selected because they offer competitive APYs, are larger (based on the amount of deposits or assets), frequently appear in internet searches or other possible factors. These banks and credit unions typically offer accounts that are available nationwide. All of these banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and all of the credit unions are National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions, insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF).

