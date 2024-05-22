At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Navigating the banking environment can be intimidating. With so many different types of accounts available, it’s important to understand the specific features, benefits and drawbacks of each to make the most informed decision.

Two types of accounts that often cause confusion are money market accounts (MMAs) and checking accounts. Although they appear alike, they have different functions and benefits.

Here’s a rundown of the differences and similarities between these accounts to help you decide which one is best for you.

What’s the difference between a money market and a checking account?

Learning the differences between a money market account and a checking account can help you manage your finances effectively. Each account caters to different needs and offers unique features that can be beneficial depending on your financial objectives.

What is a money market account?

A money market account is a type of deposit account offered by banks and credit unions. It has a blend of savings and checking account features. Like a savings account, a money market account earns interest over time, typically at a higher rate than a standard savings or checking account.

However, unlike a traditional savings account, a money market account often comes with check-writing privileges and a debit card, which gives you more flexibility to access your funds. Still, it’s worth noting that withdrawals and transactions are usually limited to a certain number per month.

The best money market accounts offer more than 5 percent APY. This is well above the national average, which is 0.46 percent APY as of this writing.

What is a checking account?

A checking account, on the other hand, is a type of bank account designed for regular transactions. This is the account you would typically use for daily expenses, paying bills and receiving your paycheck. Checking accounts usually come with a debit card, paper checks and unlimited transactions, including deposits, withdrawals and transfers.

“Almost every individual should have a checking account in today’s environment,” says John Jones, an investment advisor representative with Heritage Financial in Newberry, Florida. “These operate for most as a cash flow account where income is deposited and savings, investments, credit cards, loans and expenses are withdrawn.”

While some checking accounts earn interest, the rates are usually much lower than those of money market accounts. However, the primary advantage of a checking account is its high liquidity and unlimited transactions, making it ideal for day-to-day use.

The best checking accounts offer above 2 percent APY. This is higher than the national average, which is 0.08 percent APY as of this writing.

Pros and cons of a money market account

Money market accounts offer several benefits, such as higher interest rates compared to regular savings or checking accounts, access to your funds through checks or a debit card and often safety through Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or National Credit Union Association (NCUA) insurance.

However, money market accounts come with a few drawbacks as well. These include a potential limit on the number of monthly transactions, higher minimum balance requirements compared to other accounts and potential monthly service fees if the minimum balance isn’t maintained.

Pros and cons of a checking account

Checking accounts are ideal for daily transactions. They provide easy access to your funds with a debit card and checks, typically offer unlimited transactions and some offer rewards or interest. However, the interest rates are generally much lower than those on money market or savings accounts.

Also, some checking accounts may require a minimum balance to avoid service fees, and they may charge for certain services like using out-of-network ATMs or overdrafts.

How to choose a money market and checking account

Selecting the right account is an important step in managing your money effectively and meeting your financial goals. Both money market and checking accounts offer unique advantages, but their benefits can only be maximized if they align with your financial needs.

“Determining the right account depends on your financial goals and spending habits,” says Abid Salahi, co-founder of FinlyWealth. “It’s important to consider each financial institution’s specific terms and conditions when choosing between a money market account and a checking account.”

Here’s what to consider when opening these accounts.

What to look for when opening a money market account

When considering a money market account, look for one with a high interest rate, low fees and a reasonable minimum balance requirement that fits with your financial situation. Also, consider your banking habits. If you plan to make frequent transactions, a money market account may not be the best choice due to transaction limits.

What to look for when opening a checking account

When opening a checking account, consider your daily banking needs. Look for an account with low or no monthly fees, a wide network of ATMs and good customer service. If you keep a high balance in your checking account, you might also want to look for an account that offers interest or rewards. Finally, convenience features like mobile banking, online bill pay and direct deposit can make managing your money easier.

How does a money market account compare with a savings account and CD?

A money market account is similar to a savings account in that both earn interest and are subject to transaction limits. However, a money market account usually offers a higher interest rate and comes with check-writing privileges and a debit card, unlike most savings accounts.

Compared to a certificate of deposit (CD), a money market account offers more flexibility because you can access your money without penalty, whereas a CD requires you to leave your money untouched for a set period of time. However, CDs typically offer higher interest rates than money market accounts.

“We often tell clients who are only looking to invest money for a year or two to consider a money market account or CD,” says Bill Gallagher, a certified financial planner and senior planner at Zynergy Retirement Planning.

“They’re dependable but offer lower returns than a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate and cash. CDs and high-yield savings accounts are similar in that they’re protected from market fluctuations.”

Bottom line

Choosing between a money market account and a checking account depends on your individual financial needs. If you’re looking for a place to store funds that you don’t need to access frequently, and you want to earn a higher interest rate, a money market account could be a good fit.

If you need an account for daily transactions with easy access to your funds, a checking account might be a better choice. Whichever you choose, always be sure to understand the account’s terms and fees before you make a decision.

FAQ