Nell McPherson

Former Banking editor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Banking
  • Personal finance
  • Real estate
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree in communication, Flagler College

Nell McPherson is the former banking editor at Bankrate, where she led a team of reporters dedicated to helping readers make the best decisions about their savings and checking accounts, CDs and money market accounts.

Nell has worked as a writer and editor for over a decade, most recently for The Motley Fool. Her articles have also been published by USA Today, Yahoo! News, MSN and NASDAQ. She earned her bachelor's degree in communication from Flagler College.

When she’s not developing content for Bankrate, Nell can often be found hiking, biking, reading, or doing a little creative writing. She lives in northeast Florida.

Nell's latest articles