Fed meeting live updates: Powell set to lower rates again, but will the Fed be able to cut in 2025?
What to watch at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates again. What comes next is the biggest question.
There’s a phrase that we Federal Reserve reporters use so much when describing Fed meetings that it might as well be a central banking cliche at this point: What matters most isn’t today’s interest rate announcement, but what the Fed suggests could come next.
It’s perhaps the most relevant way to describe the Federal Reserve’s final interest decision of the year (releasing today at 2 p.m. ET).
Fed officials are already widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time at their December meeting. Most economists and investors expect it because Fed officials made no effort to walk back those expectations leading up to today’s gathering, even after the latest data revealed that inflation has been stubborn and the job market has been stable.
What’s been missing, though, is evidence of a unified consensus on what the future could hold. Here are the key areas that are going to be most important to watch at the Fed’s final meeting of the year:
Could the Fed imply that it plans to skip a few rate cuts? Powell has said the data isn’t compelling officials to be in a rush with interest rate cuts. Officials are set to update their quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which will reveal where they expect borrowing costs could head over the course of the next three years. Should officials project fewer than four rate cuts for 2025 (what they estimated back in September), it could signal that Fed officials think they’ll need to leave rates unchanged at multiple meetings — a far slower pace than what’s been happening over the past few months.
Will Fed officials stress that their outlook is even more uncertain? Fed officials are likely going to be even more guarded than usual with the guidance that they give. There’s a lot of uncertainty about what the path for inflation and the economy could look like next year. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals to raise tariffs on U.S. imports and lower taxes could lead to higher inflation, economists say. Powell, however, will continue to stress that it’s too soon for the Fed to change its tune.
Get ready for the Fed’s December meeting
The Fed is cutting rates. Interest on credit cards is still stubbornly high.
Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman speaks with CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich to discuss the relationship between Fed rate cuts and credit card interest rates.
What does a third interest rate cut mean for credit card borrowers?
Ways to tap home equity as the Fed cuts rates
The rates on fixed-rate home equity loans and variable-rate HELOCs haven’t been this affordable in more than a year, and with the Federal Reserve set to continue rate cuts, now might be a good time for homeowners to tap their equity with one of these loans.
A HELOC works just like a credit card, allowing you to borrow what you need during the draw period, then repay it over time with interest over the repayment term. A home equity loan gives you a lump sum with fixed payments. Both of these options involve putting your home on line as collateral.
How to choose the right CD in a falling-rate environment
Two factors to consider are where rates are headed and your own financial goals
Ultimately, the right CD term for you when rates are dropping depends on both your expectations and your goals. When it comes to APYs, shorter-term CDs are currently out-earning longer-term ones. Plus, shorter-term CDs allow you to reinvest the funds sooner for a more competitive yield if APYs start to increase in the meantime.
On the other hand, locking in a longer-term CD now could possibly better hedge against further rate drops by guaranteeing a competitive APY for longer.
Regardless of where the market might be headed, don’t forget to factor in when you’ll want access to the money again (such as for a planned purchase or reinvestment), as most CDs charge a penalty for early withdrawals. As a rule of thumb, always keep money earmarked for emergencies in a place that’s more accessible, such as a high-yield savings account.
Rate cuts won’t do much to alleviate high credit card interest rates
Used strategically, balance transfer credit cards can save you hundreds on interest charges
All this talk about interest rates may have you thinking about consolidating some existing credit card debt. A balance transfer card can be a handy financial tool to give you some wiggle room in your budget. Many of them offer at least a year of 0 percent interest, with the best cards presenting up to 21 months with an intro APR — nearly two full years to get caught up.
They’re useful as long as you make a plan to pay off your balance before the promo rate expires, otherwise you’ll be right back where you started. A few are even worth keeping as daily-use cards because of rewards and other ongoing benefits. Here’s how to choose a balance transfer card to save on interest in the new year.
Breaking down the Fed’s December interest rate decision
Bankrate’s Sarah Foster breaks down the biggest questions surrounding the Fed’s final rate-setting meeting of the year and what comes next.
A look-back at mortgage rates this year
As we gear up for what’s likely to be another Fed rate cut, let’s look back on the ride mortgage rates took this year. For most of 2024, the average 30-year fixed-rate loan hovered near the 7 percent mark, hitting a high in May at 7.39 percent, and a low in September at 6.20 percent.
That’s pretty in line with the historical norm of roughly 7.2 percent:
While homebuyers might be wishing for the lower rates of the past, keep in mind, more Fed cuts might not drive them back down significantly. Here’s more on historical mortgage rate trends, plus some predictions for 2025.
What Bankrate’s Greg McBride is watching at today’s Fed meeting
'Rates are coming down much slower than they went up'
Falling rates are generally good news for stocks, crypto
Another rate cut could heat up an already hot stock market
An interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve is generally positive news for stocks and other investments.
Here’s why:
- Lower rates make borrowing cheaper for businesses, reducing their interest expenses and freeing up capital for dividends or stock buybacks.
- A rate cut can also push stock prices higher, even without immediate changes in fundamentals.
- Low rates make safer investments like CDs less attractive, leading investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies.
What the Fed’s third interest rate cut means for these 5 key aspects of your personal finances
Pretty much every financial decision you make comes back to what’s happening at the Federal Reserve — but its work is mind-bendingly complex. Here are the key ways the U.S. central bank shows up in your financial life:
- Borrowing costs: The Fed’s interest rate decisions have a domino effect on almost all forms of borrowing. When rates rise (or fall), so, too, do borrowing costs on auto loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and more. Fewer rate cuts, however, could bring borrowers less relief from a historically pricey era for financing big-ticket purchases.
- Savings yields: Lower rates also mean lower returns on your savings, but the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer has been better news for savers than borrowers. Yields have already edged lower, but not as much as what was originally anticipated. Meanwhile, the highest-yielding banks on the market are still offering yields that eclipse inflation — a trend that’s expected to continue.
- Job security: One of the biggest corners of the economy impacted by higher interest rates is the job market. Expansions that seemed wise when money was cheap might be put on the backburner. New opportunities made possible by low interest rates are no longer on the table. If the Fed keeps interest rates too high for too long, it risks needlessly slowing down the economy or even forcing job cuts. Fear of a slowdown in the job market was part of the reason why Fed officials cut borrowing costs half a percentage point in September.
- Purchasing power: The Fed is cutting interest rates cautiously to make sure that it can keep weighing on inflation — or worse, to ensure it doesn’t reinvigorate price pressures. Expensive rates can cause both businesses and consumers to pull back on big-ticket purchases or hiring — and that loss of demand is ultimately what leads to a lower pace of price increases.
- Investments: High rates tend to weigh on stocks, as companies find it harder to finance expansions and investors grow wary of a broader economic slowdown. Yet, stocks this year have been “defying gravity,” with the S&P 500 surging almost 28 percent as the U.S. economy continued avoiding a recession in 2024. Still, volatility is to be expected. Keep focused on the long term, and tune out any day-to-day gyrations. Downdrafts in the market can be a significant buying opportunity for your retirement savings.
All eyes are on the Fed’s updated ‘Summary of Economic Projections’
The Fed today is set to publish an update to its quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), a closely dissected chart that clues investors, consumers and economists into where each official expects interest rates to head over the next few years, currently through 2027.
Its last update in September projected that the Fed planned to cut interest rates four times in 2025. But given recent statements from Powell highlighting higher inflation and a stronger economy than previously anticipated, officials could very well revise those estimates to show fewer cuts.
You might be able to read between the lines (or should I say, connect the dots?!). For instance, Fed officials have eight meetings scheduled for next year, meaning four rate cuts suggest that the Fed expects to reduce borrowing costs at every other meeting. Fewer than that, however, might imply an extended pause.
Reading the Federal Reserve's economic projections
