Logan Jacoby

Investing reporter
  • 6
    Years of experience
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Investing
  • Asset allocation
  • Wealth planning
  • U.S. economic policy
  • Federal Reserve
  • Behavioral economics
Education EDUCATION
  • B.S. in journalism and mass communication, Ohio University
  • Minor in economics, Ohio University

Logan Jacoby is a financial journalist and investing writer for Bankrate where she covers foundational investing, cryptocurrency and alternative investments. 

Drawing on her passion for simplifying intricate financial concepts into easily understandable content, she loves tying together investing topics and economics to provide comprehensive insights. 

Experience

Prior to joining Bankrate, Logan held positions at Morgan Stanley where she crafted content and helped lead content strategy for topics such as wealth planning, portfolio allocation strategies and retirement planning. Her experience also extends to overseeing wealth management content on etrade.com and reporting on finance and investing for national publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and The Business Journals. 

With a deep understanding of markets and investments, Logan loves to bring thoughtful analysis and clear, accessible writing to the Bankrate audience.

Logan's latest articles