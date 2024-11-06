If you’d invested $1,000 in Ethereum 5 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now
Par for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has been volatile since day one and ruled by whims over its nearly 10-year life.
Case in point: A game called CryptoKitties launched on Ethereum in November 2017, allowing players to buy, breed and trade digital cats. The game briefly went viral, taking Ethereum with it. Ethereum was trading around $300 per token when the game was released. At the height of the CryptoKitties craze, Ethereum’s price reached a then-record high of $1,396 in January 2018 — up 333%. By late March 2018, Ethereum had dropped to just below $400.
What if you’d been invested in Ethereum before, during and after the CryptoKitties boom and bust? What if you’d hopped on the Ethereum train and invested $1,000 five years ago in late 2019 when Ethereum’s price was even lower? How much would that $1,000 investment be worth today?
How much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Ethereum 5 years ago
While many focus on the rise and price of Bitcoin, Ethereum has seen its fair share of growth and ranks as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.
Ethereum’s price launched at nearly $3 in August 2015, then sat around $1 for the rest of the year, hitting an all-time low of $0.45 in October 2015, according to CoinLore. Fast forward to November 2021, Ethereum soared to a record high of $4,812. Ethereum has been trading around $2,400 this November.
With those price fluctuations and history in mind, here’s how much a $1,000 investment in Ethereum is worth today if you’d invested one year ago, five years ago and nine years ago. The calculation is based on the closing price of $2,397 on Nov. 4, 2024. Historical price data are from CoinMarketCap.
- 1 year ago: If you invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2023, your investment would be worth $1,308.
- 5 years ago: If you invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2019, your investment would be worth $12,862.
- 9 years ago: If you invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2015 when it traded at $0.899, your investment would be worth $2.67 million.
Let’s say you were a bit more conservative with your investments and only invested $1 in Ethereum.
- 1 year ago: If you invested $1 in Ethereum in 2023, your investment would be worth $1.31.
- 5 years ago: If you invested $1 in Ethereum in 2019, your investment would be worth $12.86.
- 9 years ago: If you invested $1 in Ethereum in 2015, your investment would be worth $2,666.
Is Ethereum a good investment?
For what you would have gained by investing in Ethereum in 2015, you could have also lost it all. Crypto is highly speculative and its prices — Ethereum included — are only based on what others are willing to pay for the coins, not cash flow or underlying business performance like stocks.
You should only invest money that you’re willing to lose when it comes to crypto. If you invest in crypto, know that digital currencies should be part of a broader investment strategy and maintaining a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and other assets is key. Investing in spot Ethereum ETFs may also be a good option. ETFs don’t make crypto less risky, just cheaper and more accessible.
Bottom line
Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum’s price has been volatile over time. Though the cryptocurrency has been a player in technological growth, Ethereum’s price has experienced just as many ups and downs as thousands of other cryptocurrencies. It’s best to invest cautiously.
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.