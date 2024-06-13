Bankrate investing editor Johna Strickland has made a career out of explaining complicated topics to everyday people. As an editor and journalist for 15 years, she has touched on nearly every aspect of personal finance and written extensively about the intricacies of public money across local, state and federal entities to help educate taxpayers.

Her coverage included focusing on the financial impacts of government budgets and projects, taxes, legal cases and legislative initiatives. She believes in investing what you can as early as you can, loves spending travel credit card rewards and tweaking her retirement plan.