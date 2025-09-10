3 popular crypto trends right now
The year 2025 has seen nothing but tailwinds for the emerging cryptocurrency industry. From the passing of the GENIUS Act, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disbanding its crypto enforcement unit, crypto investors have plenty of reason for renewed confidence.
But the rest of the year has more in store for crypto bulls. Here are three crypto trends to watch for the rest of 2025.
1. Tokenization
Tokenization is the process by which real-world assets are turned into digital representations that can be traded on the blockchain. Tokenization allows investors to access tangible assets like real estate, Treasury bonds and even shares of private companies and public companies and trade them on the blockchain. This process also means these assets can be divided into fractional ownership stakes (for example, ownership of a single house can be divided into shares.)
Think of it like this: An asset is created on the blockchain that represents something else in the real world. For example, imagine there’s a real estate project you want to invest in. The owner can have a token made that represents that project, and you can buy ownership of it or the ownership stake can be split into multiple stakes via fractional ownership.
Fractional ownership of individual assets is, in part, what makes tokenization so interesting, because it may give investors access to assets that they might not otherwise be able to purchase.
2. Stablecoins
Another popular trend taking the crypto industry by storm is stablecoins. These coins address one of the crypto market’s biggest challenges: volatility. While coins like Bitcoin (or most other crypto, for that matter) can rise or fall dramatically in hours, stablecoins are designed to maintain a steady value by pegging themselves to another asset — typically the U.S. dollar or other cash equivalents. This makes them function more like usable currency than crypto, giving traders and investors a way to move funds quickly without fully exiting a crypto exchange.
The importance of stablecoins grew even more this year when the GENIUS Act was passed in July with support from the Trump administration. The new law created the first clear regulatory framework for issuers, mandating that stablecoins be fully backed by high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. Treasurys. It also requires issuers to publish monthly reserve reports for assets, which boosts transparency and trust in the sector.
3. Prediction markets
Prediction markets are another rising trend partly fueled by cryptocurrency. Prediction markets create financial motivation for people to share their knowledge, opinions and forecasts about tons of topics, including markets, politics and even crypto prices. Users place binary, yes/no bets, and if they’re right, they make money.
Platforms such as Polymarket allow gamblers to use crypto to place their wagers, and the rise of potential regulatory clarity for crypto assets has helped fuel excitement for prediction markets. The bets on Polymaket are executed as smart contracts on the blockchain.
Bottom line
The rise of tokenization, stablecoins and even prediction markets have continued to fuel interest in the crypto industry. With the crypto-friendly administration of President Donald Trump in office, crypto proponents may continue to expect more positive developments in the sector.
