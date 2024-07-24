About the author

Managing Editor Chris Kahn leads the data journalism for Bankrate. He works with reporters to gather, analyze and publish data-driven projects such as our True Cost Report. Drawing on his years of experience, Chris coaches writers and editors on the art of asking survey questions so that we can get the most out of our consumer surveys. He helps teams identify statistical trends and explain what it means for readers.

Prior to joining Bankrate, Chris managed opinion surveys at McKinsey & Co. and Reuters. He ran the political polling operation at Reuters from 2015 to 2021 along with the organization’s polling partner, Ipsos. Chris also covered personal finance at Newsday and was a national business writer at the Associated Press. He started his career covering the agricultural report for the AP in Richmond, Va.



Chris beyond Bankrate

Chris wants you to know

Readers will see Chris’ work on rankings like the Best States to Retire, as well as other data studies. He will also assist Bankrate with its extensive consumer survey program.