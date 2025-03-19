Fed meeting news today: Could Powell & Co. soon be ready to restart rate cuts amid rising recession fears?
Is the U.S. economy heading for a recession? Here’s what some of the nation’s top experts have to say
Trump’s tariffs could push up prices and weigh on growth
It’s safe to say that investors haven’t been taking President Donald Trump’s stop-and-go tariff policies well. The S&P 500 has dropped more than 8 percent from its all-time high on Feb. 19, dangerously close to what financial analysts typically call a “correction.” Meanwhile, the latest model predicting U.S. economic growth for the first quarter of 2025 suggests that the financial system may actually contract by 1.8 percent, according to the Atlanta Fed.
The nation’s big banks have upgraded their recession forecasts, citing policy uncertainties. J.P. Morgan Chase increased its recession odds for this year to 40%, Moody’s Mark Zandi put the odds at 35% and Goldman Sachs is pegging the odds of a downturn at 20%.
But does all of that mean the U.S. economy is heading for a recession? Many of the economists I talk to say it’s too soon to know. Before tariffs were thrown into the mix, the fundamentals of the economy looked pretty good.
“We’re far from a contraction becoming a reality,” says Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “A recession can still be prevented by abandoning policies that are negative for the economy.”
Sometimes, though, it’s uncertainty that can be most damaging to an economy that’s already been losing some steam as the Fed keeps interest rates high. Mike Skordeles, head of U.S. economics at Truist, tells me that he’s been hearing from business contacts that they’re hesitant to make new investments or hire more workers right now.
“Businesses say, ‘I might as well sit and wait,’ Sitting and waiting is not pro-growth,” he says.
The Fed is meeting at an uncertain moment for the U.S. economy
Here’s what to watch at one of the most complicated Fed meetings in months
Life’s what happens when you’re busy making other plans. That might as well be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s slogan for the Fed’s March interest rate decision, expected today at 2 p.m. ET.
At their most recent meeting in January, policymakers were so close to the elusive “soft landing” of the U.S. economy — Fed code for cooling inflation without pushing the economy into a recession. Inflation was still high but had massively improved. Joblessness had risen only modestly. Most important to economic growth, consumers kept spending. Fed officials said the U.S. economy was in a good place, which was allowing them to proceed patiently with future rate cuts.
Then came an abundance of downside risks, largely from policy uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump’s new administration. The chief executive has threatened, imposed, then later removed several batches of tariffs on some of the U.S.’s largest trading partners. He’s also cracked down on immigration and moved to curtail federal spending by laying off workers at government agencies.
The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates alone today. Yet, if you’re tuning in to today’s decision, you’ll probably want to pay close attention to whether the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) still says the economy is in a “solid” place. And you’ll want to remember a very important lesson when it comes to personal finance: Tune out the noise, and stay focused on the big picture.
Here’s what’s most important to watch:
- Will Fed officials signal higher unemployment and inflation in the year ahead? Economists say tariffs could push prices higher while also weighing on business investment, profitability and growth. If policymakers expect unemployment to increase, economic growth to slow and inflation to simultaneously rise, you might start to hear a dirty word tossed around: “stagflation.”
- Speaking of stagflation, what will Chair Powell say about it? The last time Powell was asked about stagflation concerns in May 2024, he lightened the mood with a quip: “I don’t see the ‘stag nor the ‘flation.” But that was before Trump’s trade war heated up.
- Will the Fed pencil in any more rate cuts? If inflation rises but so does unemployment, the next big question is what the Fed will prioritize. Thankfully, the Fed is set to update its Summary of Economic Projections, which can give you some pretty good clues. In its last estimates from December, the Fed signaled that it planned to cut interest rates just twice in 2025. More cuts could signal growth fears, while fewer cuts could suggest inflation concerns.
To learn how the Fed might respond to those conflicting concerns, I recently caught up with Erica Groshen, the former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and vice president of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Here’s what she had to say: “Without the inflationary pressures, the Fed would probably act very quickly to reduce rates. With the inflationary pressures, they would probably wait a little bit longer” to cut, she said.
It’s only after the fact that you’ll know they were too high for too long.— Erica Groshen, senior economic advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations
