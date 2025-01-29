Fed meeting news today: No interest rate cut expected as inflation heats up for third straight month
Why haven’t credit card rates come down more?
The Fed has cut rates by a full percentage point (100 basis points) since September 2024, yet the average credit card rate has only fallen 65 basis points from a record 20.79 percent on Aug. 14, 2024 to 20.14 percent at present. What gives?
There’s a lag
While the standard industry formula is to calculate credit card rates based on the Prime Rate plus a margin set by the card issuer, lenders don’t always use the Prime Rate on the same date. For instance, some apply the Prime Rate on your statement date. Other times, it’s the first of the month or the last of the month. Sometimes it’s the highest Prime Rate in the past 90 days. Or it’s only updated on a specific date once a quarter. In a falling rate environment like the one we’re in now, the longer the lag, the more slowly your rate will come down.
We measure new customer offers
Fed rate changes typically pass through to existing cardholders, but card issuers have more latitude to set rates on new customers. Our weekly sweep of 111 popular cards offered by the 50 largest U.S.-based credit card issuers evaluates rates charged to new customers.
For example, if a card has an annual percentage rate equivalent to Prime + 12 percentage points, that’s a 19.50 percent APR right now. If the Fed were to cut by a quarter-point but the issuer still wanted to charge 19.50 percent, it would be easy for them to update the new customer terms to Prime + 12.25 percentage points. Several have done this in recent months. Changes to existing customers require an additional notice period and only pertain to new purchases.
The path forward
Credit card rates aren’t likely to move much in 2025. Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, Greg McBride, CFA, forecasts an average rate of 19.80 percent at year’s end. That’s based on his estimate that the Fed will implement three quarter-point cuts in 2025, and it acknowledges that, because of the aforementioned factors, the national average won’t decline as much as the federal funds rate. So take matters into your own hands to pay down your debt as quickly and cost-effectively as possible, perhaps by signing up for a balance transfer card with a generous 0 percent interest promotion.
What the Fed standing pat with interest rates could mean for investors
When the Fed keeps rates steady, it can potentially open a few doors for investors. Here’s a quick guide on what to keep in mind:
Tech and growth stocks: Technology stocks tumbled in a Monday sell off, but usually, steady rates are like a green light for tech and growth stocks. Why? Because companies are able to spend more money on expansion and research projects. Investors often prefer tech stocks when rates stabilize (or are cut) because predictable borrowing costs make it easier for businesses to grow without rising interest eating into profits.
Fixed income: Rate stability means short-term bonds can offer competitive interest payments with less inflation risk. Longer-term bonds become more vulnerable and less attractive when inflation remains high. This makes shorter-term bonds and floating rate bonds particularly attractive.
Energy and commodities: When rate cuts are on hold and inflation just won’t seem to go away, physical precious metals — think gold and silver — often provide good portfolio protection and act as a hedge against rising prices. You can also invest in these metals in the form of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or stocks of companies that are involved in precious metals, like mining companies, metal refiners or suppliers.
Cryptocurrencies: With the Fed potentially pausing rate cuts and President Donald Trump signing a recent crypto executive order, you may be wondering how you can get in on the crypto action. But pause for a second and remember that investing in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky. The regulatory clearance of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has made investing in crypto more accessible but not necessarily less risky. Also, crypto prices have proven to be impacted by the same directional sentiment that impacts stock market investors.
Bottom line: Just because rate cuts might be on pause doesn’t mean your diversification strategy should. Different sectors react differently, so mix it up and spread your investments across various sectors for the long haul. Strong companies with solid fundamentals will drive returns over time, regardless of rates.
How to buy a house this year, Fed cuts or not
If you’ve been holding out hope for Federal Reserve cuts to help lower mortgage rates, you might be disappointed. Despite three cuts last year, mortgage costs have actually increased, and the median national home price remains high — $404,400 as of December, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Given those realities, you might not want to wait out the Fed this year, especially if you have good credit, a steady income and enough saved for a minimum down payment. Here’s our principal writer Jeff Ostrowski’s step-by-step guide to buy a house in 2025.
How CD yields have changed since the Fed’s last meeting
Locking in a fixed APY can be beneficial in a falling-rate environment
Rates of return on competitive certificates of deposit (CDs) tend to go up when the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) raises rates — and in turn, they decrease when the Fed cuts rates. As such, we’ve seen annual percentage yields (APYs) on various CDs decline, both leading up to the Fed’s 2024 rate cuts and in the weeks that followed.
As the following table illustrates, the highest APY on one-year and five-year CDs has come down slightly since the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut on Dec. 18.
Conversely, the highest APY available on a two-year CD has inched up slightly — which goes to show, rate increases aren’t unheard of at this time.
|Savings product
|APY on 12/19/2024
|APY on 1/16/2025
|Difference
|Top-yielding 1-year CD
|4.59%
|4.40%
|-19 basis points
|Top-yielding 2-year CD
|4.25%
|4.40%
|+15 basis points
|Top-yielding 5-year CD
|4.25%
|4.25%
|0 basis points
In all, when comparing the highest APYs on eight CD terms between three months and five years, Bankrate found APYs decreased an average 72 basis points between the middle of January 2024 and the present. While APYs have come down somewhat, locking in a fixed-rate CD now guarantees you’ll earn that same APY throughout its term, regardless of whether rates or new CD yields decrease further.
Markets mostly flat, as Fed decision looms
While investors are all but certain that the Fed will stand pat on interest rates, stock indexes are mostly muted.
- Major stock indexes are mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower and the Dow Jones Industrials somewhat higher.
- The Nasdaq is being led lower this morning by the Magnificent 7 tech stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet.
- Even with no change in rates this time, investors will be looking for clarity on the future direction of rates from the Fed’s announcement, which could impact stocks after the announcement.
Here’s how the Fed’s moves affect stocks and cryptocurrency.
The Fed won’t save you. Make your own 2025 plan for your finances
The Fed impacts your finances, but you can’t depend on them to fix your finances
When it comes to your finances, sure, keep an eye on what the Federal Reserve decides to do with rates and understand what those decisions mean. But don’t count on the Fed’s announcements to radically change your financial situation today. Instead, make a holistic plan for your credit cards and finances overall:
- Pay off any high-interest credit card debt you have. The Fed isn’t going to dig you out of that hole with a rate-cut shovel. Consider a balance-transfer card or debt-consolidation loan if you need some help.
- Work on your credit score. No matter the Fed’s rate decisions, your best protection against high interest rates is an excellent credit history. Having a high credit score puts you in an ideal position to secure the best loan terms available when borrowing costs are expensive.
- Make sure your money is working for you in a high-yield savings account. The Fed’s rate changes impact the APYs of these accounts, so the returns have declined lately thanks to the Fed’s recent cuts. Even so, it literally pays to put money in a HY savings account, so don’t miss out.
- Take stock of your housing situation. Mortgage rates aren’t dropping rapidly, so you may understandably feel stuck. But if a new job opportunity or better life situation presents itself, don’t let it get away out of the fear of higher mortgage rates alone. Crunch some numbers and don’t let hope for something better later prevent you from taking advantage of the right thing today.
The Fed is merely one aspect influencing your personal finances, alongside Congress, the president, the U.S. economy and more. Focus on what you can control and take financial steps that serve you well, regardless of the way the winds are blowing at the Fed.
Trump’s back in the White House. What could that mean for the Federal Reserve?
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged less than a week after President Donald Trump said he’d “demand that interest rates drop immediately.”
“I think I know interest rates much better than they do, and I think I know it certainly much better than the one who’s primarily in charge of making that decision,” Trump said last Thursday from the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Later, from the Oval Office, he said he plans to speak with Fed Chair Jerome Powell (whom he appointed in 2017) “at the right time.”
His comments might feel familiar to Fed watchers — and the chief central banker himself, whom Trump referred to as “an enemy” and “a golfer who can’t putt” during his first term.
Trump is not the first president to comment on Fed policy. Fed chairs throughout history have clashed with Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon. Former Chair Paul Volcker wrote in his memoir that even Ronald Reagan tried to dissuade him from raising interest rates. Since the Clinton Administration, though, presidents have appeared to follow an unspoken code, remaining tight-lipped on monetary policy.
Still, what’s clear is Trump might thrust the Fed into a spotlight that it doesn’t want — in addition to potentially thwarting the Fed’s efforts to cool inflation.
- Can Trump fire Powell? During his first term, Trump reportedly explored firing Powell. Powell said in November that Trump firing him is “not permitted under the law” and that he wouldn’t leave if Trump asked him to, though legal experts admit that firing a Fed chair is a murky area because there’s no historic precedent.
- Shaking up who sits on the central bank: The most likely path is that Trump will be able to replace Powell when his position is up in 2026. He’ll also get the chance to pick a vice chair for supervision and to fill Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s spot when her term expires in January 2026. Board members have a permanent voting position, meaning they’re influential people for the president to have a hand in selecting.
- Putting the Fed in an uncomfortable position: For now, the Fed looks like it might just be caught in the middle of a clash it doesn’t want. Vice Chair Michael Barr already stepped down from his role as the head of banking supervision, citing that “the risk of a dispute over the position could be a distraction from our mission.” Powell will likely be under pressure to prove that it isn’t bending to political pressure. (Another interesting nugget: During Powell’s first term as Fed chair, he met with lawmakers across both sides of the aisle more frequently than any other Fed chair. Experts speculate that it’s part of his strategy to form alliances with the very lawmakers responsible for granting the Fed its independence).
Will rates stay high throughout 2025? Here’s the latest on Fed rate cut predictions
Powell said that the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates a third time in December was a “closer call.” Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented against the decision, preferring to keep interest rates steady. Three other officials — presumably those who didn’t have a vote on interest rates last year — appeared to feel the same way.
Since then, we’ve also learned that “almost all participants” thought that hotter inflation had become a greater concern, while “some participants” noted that there was “merit” to keeping interest rates unchanged.
Here’s the latest on how many times the Fed is projected to cut rates:
- The Fed’s estimates: The majority of officials on the FOMC are penciling in two rate cuts for 2025, according to their latest update in December. Just five thought the Fed would cut interest rates even more than that this year — a massive recalibration from the 17 officials who expected even lower rates back in September.
- Wall Street: Investors are expecting two cuts this year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Yet, bond yields across the curve have increased, an environment that typically signals elevated inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
- Bankrate’s Greg McBride, CFA: McBride is penciling in three cuts for 2025, according to his 2025 interest rate forecast.
- Bottom line: No matter whose forecast, the interest rates would still be at a decade-plus high.
What do higher interest rates mean for borrowing costs?
The Fed will likely hold off on a rate cut today. How long will officials be on pause?
It’s time to get ready for the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of 2025. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) doesn’t look like it’s going to cut interest rates a fourth consecutive time when it wraps up its two-day meeting today. But Fed watchers are going to be looking for clues that might indicate just how long the Fed plans to sit on the sidelines.
At this point, though, even U.S. central bankers might not know.
Here’s what to watch at today’s decision:
- Inflation has been dicey, and the U.S. economy looks stable: Officials want to know whether inflation’s route to 2% is on a detour — or indefinitely derailed. The latest data hasn’t been so positive, with prices heating up for a third straight month to 2.9 percent. The Fed said in December that they plan to take a much more cautious approach with interest rate cuts, penciling in only two rate cuts for this year.
- President Donald Trump’s policies could make it harder for the Fed to defeat inflation: As policymakers take a step back from rate cuts to assess inflation, economists say Trump’s economic policy playbook (lower taxes, deportations and tariffs) could potentially reignite inflation. Powell said in December that some policymakers had boosted their inflation forecasts because of it.
- Trump is also back to commenting on Fed policy: Old habits die hard for the chief executive, who said in comments during his first week back at the White House that he would demand that interest rates drop “immediately.” Powell will likely stick to his usual script, refraining from commenting on Trump’s critiques and instead pointing to economic fundamentals. The best thing you can do when you fear that your independence is under attack is explain your decision making “as carefully as you can,” Bill English, the FOMC’s former director of its Division of Monetary Affairs, told me in a recent interview.
What to watch at the Fed’s January meeting
Americans got a taste of the rate cuts they were craving last year. It might be a while before they see any more.Read more