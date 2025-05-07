Fed meeting news today: Trump’s tariffs are raising fears of a recession. Why aren’t Powell & Co. cutting interest rates?
Bankrate has been the top source for information on interest rates and the Federal Reserve since its inception in 1976. Follow along to see what our expert staff of reporters, writers, editors and financial analysts are watching.
The latest on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill
Tariffs are just one White House policy that could impact Fed policy this year. U.S. central bankers are also keeping a close on a tax bill moving through Congress and whether President Donald Trump’s administration will make his 2017 Tax Cuts And Jobs Act permanent.
Here’s the latest on what we know:
- Republicans are working on a bill that would extend major provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These provisions, which include a bigger child tax credit and lower income tax rates, are set to expire at the end of 2025. (Read more about the expiration of the TCJA.)
- The final bill likely will include new tax breaks, promised by President Donald Trump during his campaign, such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits. Learn more about Trump’s tax plans and what to expect for your taxes in 2025 and beyond.
- The bill might modify the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, which allows taxpayers to deduct property taxes and state income taxes. But it’s unclear at this point what changes to the SALT deduction might end up in the final bill.
- There’s a good chance that many, if not all, of the TCJA’s expiring provisions will be extended under a Republican-controlled Congress. However, passing the House bill, and then reconciling that bill with the Senate’s version, won’t necessarily be smooth sailing because Republicans aren’t completely aligned on how to pay for these tax cuts.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he wants a vote on the bill by Memorial Day, although it’s uncertain if lawmakers actually will come to an agreement by that date. After the House passes the bill, it’ll go to the Senate. Trump has said he wants a final bill to pass by July 4.
Investors think the Fed will cut interest rates three times in 2025, starting in July
Fed officials won’t update their Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) this month
At the Fed’s May meeting, consumers and investors looking for clues on when the Fed’s next rate cut could be will have to pay careful attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference. That’s because the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will not release an estimate of where they expect their key interest rate — the federal funds rate — to be by the end of this year.
The last time officials formally updated everyone (in what’s called the “dot plot” from their Summary of Economic Projections, or SEP) was in March. And even then, those estimates have probably grown a little stale because it was before Trump announced his April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs.
Still, the median estimate among officials penciled in two rate cuts for 2025, far below what the markets are now expecting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. As of this morning, investors see a near 37% chance of three quarter-point rate cuts (or 0.75 percentage point total) this year. That would bring the federal funds rate down to a target range of 3.5-3.75 percent, still the highest in over a decade.
Could an economic slowdown mean lower mortgage rates?
“What’s bad for the economy is good for mortgage rates.”
This idea, shared with me by Melissa Cohn of William Raveis Mortgage, has been playing on repeat in my head recently. While we’ve seen some small drops in mortgage rates this year, could a slowing economy lead to more declines?
It’s likely the Federal Reserve will stay the course today, but keep focus on its dual mandate: inflation and unemployment. While the Fed holds steady, Americans are feeling an economic unsteadiness. Last month’s tariff announcement brought a drastic fall in the 10-year Treasury yield, tugging fixed 30-year mortgage rates down with it, at least temporarily. Since then, rates have rebounded, and currently sit higher than they were leading up to the announcement.
In this will-or-won’t climate, it’s hard to say what lasting impact tariffs will have on the housing market. In the short-term, drops in the 10-year Treasury yield could lead to more opportunities for homebuyers ready to lock their rate. However, if more tariffs are enacted, it could trigger inflation and an economic slowdown, also known as “stagflation” — leaving the Fed in a sticky situation.
The US economy contracted last quarter. Is it headed for a recession?
Last quarter, the U.S. economy shrank. If you were ever forced (or hey, maybe eager) to take an Economics 101 course, you probably remember that the typical rule-of-thumb for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. So is a downturn where we’re headed?
It’s hard to say. Economists in our latest quarterly survey put the odds of a recession at 36%. Some, though, put the odds as high as 80%. The dealbreaker seems to be Trump’s trade policy. Uncertainty is never pro-growth, and businesses who are unsure about the magnitude and size of any import taxes might simply hold off on hiring or expansions until they know more. Economists I’ve been talking to also say they’d lower their recession odds if tariffs were taken off the table.
Yet, most also assume that the full suite of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs won’t come to fruition. The odds of a downturn could increase if they do end up happening.
But here’s why I often have a bone to pick with the term “recession” and the definitions we use to describe whether we’re in one. For starters, only the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee can declare whether we’re in a downturn. They typically want all of the data points — not just GDP, but the job market, consumer spending, hiring, industrial production and more — to be showing signs of a slowdown. And the U.S. economy has contracted for two consecutive quarters without technically being in a recession before.
It can also invalidate Americans’ struggles and experiences. If you yourself lost your job, you can still feel like the economy is in a recession, even if it technically isn’t. And if the economy is still on solid footing, but you feel like the dollars in your wallet aren’t going as far as they used to thanks to inflation, you might feel like you’ve experienced a loss of income.
The White House, not the Fed, is driving the stock market
Fed may hold rates steady, but tariff turmoil still rattles investors
For investors, a Fed on hold will likely do little to change the landscape — at least in the short term. It’s not the cost of borrowing that’s the problem — it’s the unease on Wall Street and the policy whiplash from Washington.
Since March, markets have been tossed by President Trump’s broad and aggressive tariff policy, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their worst quarterly performances since 2022.
Markets rebounded significantly leading up to the May Fed meeting, but business leaders and investors alike are still scrambling to make sense of how to price in risk when trade policy shifts daily.
So far in 2025, there’s been no rate cut.
“The Fed has indicated they are in no hurry to change interest rates until there is more definitive data on inflation and the overall economy,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.
Earnings season has added mixed signals for investors. In the two weeks leading up to the Fed meeting, companies across industries released quarterly results. Some, like GM and JetBlue, withdrew their full-year profit guidance, citing unclear economic conditions. Others, like Netflix and Microsoft, rallied on strong profits.
A June rate cut isn’t off the table. But for now, a Fed on hold offers little reassurance to investors.
“Investors can’t expect the Fed to ride to the rescue so stock prices will fluctuate based on the outlook for the economy, business and earnings – not interest rates,” says McBride.
Trump is pushing the Fed to lower interest rates. Here’s why it matters for your money.
If the Fed can’t set interest rates independently, experts say consumers might have to brace for higher inflation and interest rates
I recently caught up with Rodney Ramachan. He’s a professor of finance at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, and he formerly led a section of the Fed’s Division of Research and Statistics that specialized in studying financial stability.
He says the president’s recent comments about Fed policy are “scary” — because it can have major consequences for investors, consumers and the economy. His primary fear? That the Fed might cut rates even more slowly to prove that it’s independent. Another concern is that Fed officials might have to go the extra mile to prove that they didn’t cave to the whims of the president, if they do eventually end up cutting rates.
If the president and Treasury secretary say the Fed should cut rates and the Fed does, then the bond market faces a decision. They need to figure out: Did the Fed cut rates because economic fundamentals warranted a rate cut, or did the Fed cut rates because of the political pressures?— Rodney Ramcharan, Professor of Finance and Business Economics, University of Southern California
If the U.S. central bank is politicized, I recently wrote about the two main ways it could impact your money:
- Inflation can increase: Research suggests that independent central banks have lower inflation rates over time. Elected officials throughout history have prioritized short-term objectives — like getting reelected — at the expense of inflation down the road.
- Interest rates can rise: Investors have less confidence that elected officials will be like that guy who takes away the punchbowl at the party right when the fun is getting started (AKA, will hike rates to slow the economy). They could start to demand greater compensation for holding government debt, which would cause Treasury yields to rise. Consequently, borrowing money would become more expensive for the government — and everyone else.
Here’s how Fed independence could impact your money
Congress gave the Fed authority to raise, lower or maintain interest rates without political interference.Read more
Is a White House showdown with the Federal Reserve on the horizon?
Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to lower interest rates, but his tariffs are keeping them on hold
As if the Fed’s decision today couldn’t get any more complicated, policymakers — particularly Fed Chair Jerome Powell — are going to have to toe a careful line when they explain their decision to keep rates high. President Donald Trump has been lambasting Fed officials for not cutting interest rates, moves he says could help make his trade war more successful and prevent the economy from entering a recession.
“He’s a total stiff,” Trump said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press” from Sunday. “He should lower them. And I wish the people that are on that board would get him to lower [rates] because we are at a perfect time. It’s already late.”
Experts tell me Trump has a point. Tariffs could cause a recession, and so could high rates, economists say. Pricey financing costs, meanwhile, are also eating up corporations’ budgets, making it harder for them to afford reshoring back to the U.S, Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University, recently told me.
But when the Fed was created in 1913, it was charged with maintaining price stability, not with carrying out the White House’s economic agenda. Officials don’t want to stimulate demand if tariffs are already causing supply shocks and pushing up prices (sort of like what happened during the pandemic).
Even so, Trump has accused officials of “playing politics.” (Last year, policymakers cut interest rates three times, in September, November and December). And it might be hard for Powell & Co. to prove that they aren’t, particularly if it’s implied that Trump’s policies are the reason they aren’t cutting rates.
“Whatever they do, it will be interpreted politically,” Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at BNY Investments, who spent more than two decades at the Fed, told me. “The outlook for the economy is the outlook for the political economy, and your economic forecast depends on actions by political authorities.”
The Federal Reserve makes a big interest rate decision today. Here’s what to expect.
Fearing higher inflation from tariffs, the FOMC is likely to keep rate cuts on hold
Recession fears are rising, consumer sentiment is plummeting, and markets over the past few weeks have been bumpy. You might be wondering: Why is everyone saying the Fed won’t cut interest rates today?
I’m Sarah Foster, Bankrate’s U.S. economy and Federal Reserve reporter. I’ve been covering the U.S. central bank since 2018, and I’ve covered rate cuts, rate hikes, emergency meetings, big market bailouts and everything in between. Nothing compares to the current predicament the Fed finds itself in.
Simply put, the Fed isn’t expected to cut interest rates today because its hands are tied. Just as investors, consumers, corporations and even economists were shocked by President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs from April 2, so, too, were Fed officials. In the weeks leading up to their May rate-setting meeting, policymakers said those “reciprocal” tariffs were bigger than anyone had expected — meaning their impacts on the economy could be greater than originally estimated, too. Some economists expect inflation to heat back up to 4-4.5%, almost twice its current 2.4% level, if all of those tariffs go into effect after a 90-day pause.
As such, Fed officials are inclined to stick to the sidelines. If they cut interest rates, the fear is that they might fuel even more inflation, making the cycle more difficult to break. As officials learned during the 1980s, the quicker they can bring prices back in check, the better it is for the economy — and for everyday people — over the long term.
For right now, the decision is an easy one. The latest data shows that the job market has slowed but is still chugging along, with employers creating more than half a million jobs so far this year, and the unemployment rate holding around the Fed’s estimates of “full employment.”
But that might not last forever. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, and Americans are front-loading their purchases of cars, appliances, electronics and more in an attempt to get ahead of tariff-driven price hikes. If people buy more things today, it takes away from future spending — the powerhouse of U.S. economic growth. Meanwhile, businesses whipsawed by an erratic tariff rollout are putting hiring or investment decisions on pause, which could chill the economy even more.
If the economy enters a recession at a time when inflation is also rising, the Fed could be put in a difficult situation: choosing between saving the job market versus keeping prices in check. And of course, there’s another unknown: Whether the Trump administration reaches any trade deals that might keep those “reciprocal” tariffs off the table completely.
For now, the Fed looks stuck in “wait-and-see” mode until it gets more clarity.
Trump wants lower interest rates, but for now, his tariffs are keeping the Fed on hold
Here’s what to expect from the Fed’s interest rate announcement today.Read more