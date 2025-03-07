— Stephen Kates, CFP

Stephen Kates is a CFP® professional and personal finance expert specializing in financial planning and education. He is a Financial Analyst for Bankrate, providing strategic insights on economic trends, wealth management, retirement planning, and personal finance.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Stephen focuses on creating targeted consumer finance solutions for individuals, families, and business owners. He leverages his passion for financial literacy by simplifying complex topics and making financial planning accessible to everyone.

Stephen began his career as a financial advisor in Boston, MA. During his early career at two of the largest financial firms in the country, Fidelity Investments and TIAA-CREF, he helped hundreds of clients build comprehensive financial plans to grow and protect their wealth.

As an industry expert, Stephen writes and speaks about personal finance, retirement, and building wealth. He has appeared on national broadcasts, including NBC, CBS, and Fox Business, and has been quoted in leading digital publications such as Business Insider, CNET, The Hill, Newsweek, and more.

Stephen lives and works in Charlotte, NC, with his wife, Kate, and their two children. He is a passionate Boston sports fan but still enjoys the local football and baseball games in his adopted home. Stephen is an avid traveler and enjoys collecting local artwork while traveling with his family.

Stephen wants you to know

Building wealth and achieving your goals takes will, skill, and time. There are no absences of internal and external obstacles to improving your finances, but patience and discipline will yield positive results whether you are working on creating your first emergency fund or planning for retirement. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.