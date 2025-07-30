Fed meeting news today: Two top officials may break from Powell as Trump pressures for rate cuts
Tariffs inflation is here
Here’s where we’re starting to see the evidence
The impact of recent tariff hikes started to appear in the latest data on consumer prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Up until this point, inflation had been weaker than expected, arming Trump and his allies with ammunition to question the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Here’s where we’re seeing tariffs affect prices so far:
- Household furnishings and supplies: up 1 percent between May and June, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.
- Appliances: up 1.9 percent last month, after a 0.8 percent increase in May.
- Apparel: Up 0.4 percent over the past month, after declining 0.4 percent in May and 0.2 percent in June
Trump’s tariffs are keeping the Fed in wait-and-see mode, according to Bankrate’s chief financial analyst
While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady today, the bigger question is what officials might signal about their next meeting in September. Bankrate’s Greg McBride, CFA, spoke with ABC News this morning about what signs in the economy the Fed will be watching and what Americans can do while they wait for a potential rate cut.
“The question is, ‘You have to skate to where the puck is going to be. Where is the economic puck going to be in a few months?’” he said.
The Trump-Powell fracas could upset investors’ expectations
Investors need to be prepared, however the dust settles
- President Trump has been attacking Fed chair Jerome Powell publicly for months calling on him to resign, though it’s investors who may be the biggest losers from the fight.
- At issue is the Fed’s independence from political oversight, which helps it set appropriate monetary policy without being beholden to politicians’ short-term decision-making.
- Investors shouldn’t panic, and they should consider their goals – do they need the money soon or can they allow it to ride through potential volatility?
- Investors with more experience may consider safe-haven investments or other sectors of the market that may weather a storm better than U.S.-only investments.
The stock market’s up early, as investors expect the Fed to hold steady on rates
The market has been slowly melting up in recent weeks, with low volatility
- Stocks were up slightly in early trading, as investors anticipate the Fed to hold steady on rates at today’s meeting. Investors are looking beyond today for signs that the central bank is changing its posture and might lower rates at the next meeting in September.
- Stocks have been on a tear since the market meltdown due to Trump tariffs in April. But recently the market has had a string of low-volatility days, with stocks nonetheless rising.
- After weeks of melt-up, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes are right near all-time highs – and they’re priced among the highest price-earnings (P/E) valuations of all time.
In Bankrate’s latest survey, market analysts predicted stocks would hit new all-time highs in the coming year.
Dissenting takes ‘courage,’ says this former Fed official known for challenging the consensus
Here’s what the former Kansas City Fed President thinks consumers should take away from the Fed’s two expected dissents today
Is division something for consumers — or Powell — to fear? That’s a question I recently asked Esther George, former president of the Kansas City Fed.
George knows what it’s like to be in the minority. She broke from the Fed’s majority at her very first meeting as a voter, and over time, logged 16 dissents — or half the meetings where she had a say in policy.
“Let me tell you, it is very difficult,” she said. “You have to have the courage to say, ‘I see it differently.’”
Before FOMC meetings, she’d practice debating her stance internally with her team, her way of making sure she saw an issue from every side. Sometimes, she’d go in with a preconceived idea, only to change her view after discussing it with her colleagues on the FOMC.
She described one of her most high-profile dissents — in June of 2022, when she voted against the Fed’s decision to hike rates by a surprise three-quarters of a percentage point — as a “game-time” decision. It caught many of her colleagues by surprise, she said.
“It is a public responsibility, an oath you have to the public to say, ‘I’ll be honest about the views that I see,’” George said. “These disagreements and different views are so important to the decision-making process. That’s why you have 12 votes around the table.”
Two top Fed officials may dissent this month, a first since 1993
Here’s what it could mean for Trump’s ongoing battle with Powell
Powell has taken much of the heat from President Donald Trump, but he’s not the only Fed official believing the U.S. central bank should leave interest rates alone. At Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings, 12 officials get a vote on interest rates. A simple majority wins. And so far, officials have unanimously voted to keep their borrowing benchmark at a level that hadn’t been previously seen for over a decade.
That could change this month. Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller are expected to dissent against the rest of the committee, preferring to lower interest rates as a way to shore up the labor market — which has clearly been losing steam. We know this because they’ve said in their public remarks leading up to the Fed’s July meeting that they’d favor lowering rates.
Dissents are rare. There have been 211 rate-setting meetings since the year 2000. Dissents have occurred at only a third (or 73) of them, a Bankrate analysis of St. Louis Fed data shows.
It’s even more unusual for Fed governors to dissent. Only four Fed governors have dissented since 2000, compared with 89 dissents from the regional reserve bank presidents (at 15 meetings, there have been more than one dissent). The last time two Fed officials dissented was in 1993.
Fed historians often argue that regional reserve bank presidents dissent more because they’re influenced by their unique regional economies — and also because Fed governors, who work closely with the chair, don’t want to signal a lack of confidence in the head of the FOMC.
Back in the 1980s, for example, Fed Chair Paul Volcker almost ended up resigning after four of the seven governors on the board ambushed him with a private vote to cut interest rates at a meeting that was previously not meant for discussing borrowing costs. A recent video of mine broke down this piece of central banking history and its eerie similarities to today:
But the circumstances today are still a little bit different. There’s legitimate reasons for both cutting rates and leaving them alone, experts tell me, and policymakers always tend to read the data differently during turning points. Trump, meanwhile, thinks the Fed should cut interest rates because the economy is strong — while Waller and Bowman argue that the U.S. central bank should cut borrowing costs because the financial system is weaker than it currently looks.
Yet, all of this illustrates a tricky communication challenge. The Fed’s mandate is to set interest rates independent from politics, but U.S. central bankers’ decisions are increasingly being viewed through a political lens amid Trump’s feud with Powell.
The 5 most important themes to watch ahead of today’s Fed meeting
With Trump demanding rate cuts but inflation now heating up from tariffs, the central bank is facing a test of its independence
- President Donald Trump’s attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the U.S. central bank are growing louder, with the chief executive making it clear he thinks the Fed should cut interest rates. Officials, however, are not expected to follow through, keeping the key borrowing benchmark that influences how much you pay to finance big-ticket purchases at a decade-plus high for another month.
- The Fed itself is growing increasingly divided over its next steps. For the first time in over 30 years, two Fed governors — the officials who are closest to the chair — are expected to dissent against today’s decision to keep rates steady. Those high-profile dissents could give off the impression that officials are losing confidence in Powell, though experts interviewed by Bankrate say it’s more a reflection of a clear turning point for monetary policy.
- Tariffs are starting to push up inflation the way economists warned they would. Last month, inflation rose 2.7 percent, the highest since February, as many of the items that are typically imported (appliances, furniture, toys, furnishings and more) rose by the fastest pace in years. Back in April, inflation was just 2.3 percent, within an arm’s length of the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target.
- Some Fed officials still think they’ll be able to cut interest rates this year, and investors expect that the Fed will next cut interest rates in September, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Any clues Powell offers about the future will be closely scrutinized by consumers, financial markets and the president alike.
- Fed officials say they would look past tariff-driven inflation if it’s not leading to broader, sustained price pressures. But knowing that takes time, and it can also be a tough or ambiguous call. The Fed is expected to be debating what evidence could give them the confidence to cut — and whether it’s worth the economic risks to keep rates high while they wait.
Fed Day is here. Here’s what to know.
Tariffs have officials cautious about cutting rates too soon, but some Fed officials say ‘you can’t wait forever’ to cut
The Fed is not expected to cut interest rates today. Simply put, officials don’t think they can let up on the brakes because inflation is still above their target — and tariffs could make it worse.
But one official, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, put the Fed’s current challenge best: “One of the ways you can make a policy mistake is to wait for something to materialize that doesn’t. Waiting for inflation to rise or become persistent could leave us behind,” she said in public remarks from early July. Fed watchers will be looking for any hints from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about whether the Fed could get back to cutting interest rates in the fall.
Today’s decision, though, is unlikely to heal the tension between Powell and President Donald Trump, who has publicly berated the chief central banker for not cutting interest rates this year.
Here’s the schedule of events for today:
- At 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its next interest rate decision.
- At 2:30 p.m., Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take questions from reporters (including us at Bankrate!) at a press conference in Washington, D.C.
Check back for updates throughout the day, as we break down what you need to know ahead of the Fed’s announcement — and help you understand what it means for you.
