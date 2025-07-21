 Skip to Main Content
About Bankrate's Mortgage Rate Variability Index

Updated on Jul 22, 2025
Mortgage rates change often, and sometimes unpredictably. Our Mortgage Rate Variability Index aims to help you make sense of these changes as you navigate homebuying and refinancing decisions. The index considers how dramatically mortgage rates have changed over time and how much experts disagree about the future path of rates. A lower index reading reflects a calmer mortgage market with more consistent rate offers, while a higher reading means things are more volatile, with wider gaps between the rates lenders are offering. In general, when rates are highly variable, it becomes even more important to shop around for deals.

Mortgage Rate Variability Index - Week of July 21, 2025

The Mortgage Rate Variability Index reads 4 out of 10 as of July 21, 2025. That’s down from 5 out of 10 last week. Our index ranks variability from a low of 1 to a high of 10, and mortgage rates have trended in a steady range in recent weeks, with an exception around July 4, when changes to federal tax law briefly spiked our index to a 7.

Since late February 2025, the average 30-year mortgage rate in Bankrate’s weekly survey has trended no higher than 6.95 percent, and no lower than 6.72 percent. That’s a sharp contrast from 2020, when rates plunged, or 2022 and 2023, when they surged.

A closer look at this week’s index

This web chart illustrates how this week’s overall index reading of 4 breaks down by factor.

Variable
Current week
7/21
Week of
7/14
Variability score 4/10 5/10
Average 30-year mortgage rate
Info Icon
0.3 0.5
10-year Treasury yield
Info Icon
0.0 0.0
Lender rate spread
Info Icon
1.0 1.0
Disagreement in expert predictions
Info Icon
1.0 1.0

How we estimate mortgage rate variability

Our Mortgage Rate Variability Index is represented on a 1 to 10 scale, with 1 indicating little to no variability in mortgage rates and 10 indicating high variability. The index considers four key factors:

  • Average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate: Our average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate is derived primarily from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S. We collect these rates on a rolling basis and within specific borrower scenarios. Here’s more on our mortgage rate averages.
  • Average weekly 10-year Treasury yield: Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates tend to move with the 10-year Treasury yield, a broad economic indicator of investor sentiment.
  • Weekly rate spread among mortgage lenders advertising on Bankrate: The rate spread considers the difference between the highest and lowest rates advertised on Bankrate in a given week.
  • Disagreement in weekly expert mortgage rate predictions: Each week, we ask a pool of housing and mortgage market experts for their opinion on future mortgage rate movement: whether rates will increase, decrease or stay the same. Here are their latest predictions.

To determine our overall index reading, we look at how each of these four factors changed from the prior week, as well as how that compared to historical trends in variability.

Mortgage rate variability over time

Bankrate has been tracking mortgage rates for close to 40 years, and we believe that understanding longer-term trends can help you determine next steps in getting a loan. Here’s a look at our index in the past five weeks:

Tips to compare mortgage rates

  • Explore a variety of mortgage lenders. Your bank or credit union might be worth considering, but they aren’t the only options. Consider different types of lenders and their loan offerings. Some specialize in certain kinds of mortgages and borrowing situations, or might offer more conveniences or savings opportunities compared to your bank.
  • Shop around for several offers. Time and again, research has shown that borrowers save money by comparing more than one mortgage rate offer. We can help you shop around for rates tailored to your needs and credit profile.
  • Understand the APR. The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes both the interest rate for the mortgage plus fees, so it more accurately reflects the cost of the loan. Here’s more on the difference between APR and interest rate.

