About Bankrate's mortgage rates

Bankrate publishes mortgage market information, including national mortgage rate and APR averages displayed daily and weekly; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages reported weekly; and “top offers” displayed daily and weekly. Together, these help capture the current market picture for borrowers, economists, journalists and more. Here’s a closer look at how we collect and share this information.

National mortgage rate averages

Bankrate displays daily and weekly national mortgage rate and APR averages. This information is collected from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S., as well as rates from our advertisers.Secondarily, the averages also account for a small subset of rates from our advertisers in the 90210 ZIP code.

We have gathered this information since 1999, consistently on a rolling weekly basis, and within specific borrower scenarios. We adjust our borrower scenarios periodically as the housing market changes.

For conforming loan products, we assume:

740 FICO score

80 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

$320,000 loan amount

Existing single-family detached home

Primary residence

For non-conforming (jumbo) loan products, we assume: