Fed meeting news today: Tariffs haven’t pushed up inflation much. Why aren’t Powell & Co. cutting rates?
The 5 most important themes to know ahead of today’s Fed meeting
- Despite pressure from President Donald Trump and other members of his administration, the Fed is not expected to cut borrowing costs today – meaning the key interest rate that influences how much you pay to finance big-ticket purchases should stay at a decade-plus high.
- Fed officials are likely to keep rates unchanged because they’re worried that tariffs could eventually push up inflation, though prices haven’t surged the way many economists expected they would after Trump lifted tariffs in April to the highest level since the Great Depression.
- Why haven’t tariffs pushed up inflation yet? Many economists still assume that those price hikes are coming, but they might take a bit longer because businesses stocked up on imports before tariffs went into effect to avoid paying higher duties. Once those inventories wear thin, they might have no choice but to lift prices.
- All the while, the U.S. economy is flashing early warning signs of a slowdown, with job growth slowing, workers taking longer to find new positions and employers hiring workers at a rate even slower than before the pandemic. Had the Fed not been concerned about tariffs, policymakers might’ve decided to cut rates by now to help prevent the slowdown from evolving into something more dangerous: a recession.
- If you’re wondering what to do with your money ahead of the Fed’s next meeting, consider prioritizing two goals: recession-proofing your wallet and eliminating all of the ways high interest rates can hurt you. That means finding ways to pad your emergency fund — and eliminating any high-interest rate debt that might be saddling your wallet.
Get ready for the Fed’s June meeting
Who could be the next Fed chair?
Trump says his pick could be coming ‘very soon’
Trump has appeared to back down on his threats of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but his opportunity to replace the chief central banker whom he originally appointed is coming. Powell’s tenure as chair is up in 2026, and Trump has said that he’d announce Powell’s successor “very soon.”
Fed chairs are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Here’s who Wall Street analysts and experts I’ve talked to say could be in the running:
- Kevin Warsh: A former Fed official who President George W. Bush tapped to serve on the Fed’s board of governors between 2006 and 2011. He’s been a vocal critic of the Fed for the past decade, suggesting most recently in May that it would be the Fed’s fault if tariffs lead to inflation. “They’re saying that inflation will happen because they don’t have the credibility or trust to stop it,” he said.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller: The former research director of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis who Trump appointed to the Fed’s board of governors in 2019. He’s served as a governor since December 2020 and has been one of the few officials on the Fed who believes tariffs will not lead to a sustained increase in inflation.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: One of Trump’s key partners in carrying out his sweeping trade, taxes and regulation agenda could also be in the front running for the top Fed seat, according to reporting from Bloomberg. White House officials have denied it and Bessent himself said he’d like to stay at the Treasury through Trump’s second term. But although he’s stopped short of commenting on monetary policy as explicitly as other Trump administration officials (including Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick), he noted in an interview on Fox Business in May that markets “think the Fed should be cutting.”
- St Louis Fed President Jim Bullard: Bullard, who is now the dean of the business school at Purdue University, could also be in the running for the top Fed job, according to Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer. Bullard was the former president of the St. Louis Fed between 2008 and 2023. When I asked Bullard back in May whether he’d say “yes” if the president asked him to become Fed chair, he told me he’s happy where he’s at. Yet, he’s expressed a position that Trump would find appealing: that the Fed should be more concerned about tariffs leading to a recession than inflation.
Trump wants the Fed to cut interest rates. Is he right?
One person is going to be very unhappy if the U.S. central bank doesn’t cut borrowing costs today: President Donald Trump. Here’s a timeline of Trump’s comments on monetary policy over the past few weeks:
June 4, 2025: After a closely watched payrolls report showed that the private sector created a dismal 37,000 jobs in June, Trump posted on Truth Social that “‘Too Late’ Powell must now LOWER THE RATE. He is unbelievable!!! Europe has lowered NINE TIMES!”
June 6, 2025: Two days later, the Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report painted a better picture about the labor market, its own measure showing that private employers created almost four times as many jobs in May (140,000). Trump, however, asked for the Fed to “go for a full point, Rocket fuel!” on his social media account. He also later posted that day: “If ‘Too Late’ at the Fed would CUT, we would greatly reduce interest rates, long and short, on debt that is coming due. … There is virtually no inflation (anymore), but if it should come back, RAISE “RATE” TO COUNTER. Very Simple!!! He is costing our Country a fortune. Borrowing costs should be MUCH LOWER!!!”
June 11: After a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation rose less than expected in May, Trump posted, “GREAT NUMBERS! FED SHOULD LOWER ONE FULL POINT. WOULD PAY MUCH LESS INTEREST ON DEBT COMING DUE. SO IMPORTANT!!!”
June 12: Trump referred to the Fed chair as a “numbskull” for not cutting interest rates. He later claimed at a White House press conference that the Fed should cut rates 2 full percentage points. He said he was not going to fire Powell, but he also doesn’t “know why it would be so bad.”
So, is there any legitimacy? Yes and no. Cracks are beginning to form in the U.S. economy. Hiring is slower than before the pandemic and workers are remaining unemployed for longer.
“Normally, the Fed would say, ‘There could be a downturn. We don’t have that much space. Maybe we cut first to stop that from happening,’” Derek Tang, an economist and CEO at LHMeyer, a monetary policy research team founded by former Fed Governor Larry Meyer, tells me.
Yet, massive full percentage-point cuts are typically reserved for economic crises, a look back at the Fed’s historic interest rate moves shows. The last time the Fed cut borrowing costs by 100 basis points was in March 2020, when financial markets and economic activity was cratering at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the U.S. economy has certainly slowed, joblessness is still at historic lows and the stock market is near record highs — meaning the financial system is a far-cry away from a crisis.
“Without the tariff uncertainty, this is the soft landing the Fed has been working toward for the past three years,” says Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride, CFA.
That also means the Fed might’ve been willing to cut interest rates this month if tariffs weren’t in the picture, economists say.
“They’ve met their goals, there’s no real reason to have a federal funds rate at 4.25-4.5 percent,” says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust and a former adviser to the Philadelphia Fed. “Unless you think that’s neutral or that these tariffs might cause inflation.”
All of that encapsulates the tricky position Powell and Co. find themselves in right now: Central bankers say they make decisions independent from politics, but it’s White House policies that are keeping the Fed’s rate cuts on hold.
“It’s going to be very difficult for the chair to navigate this without appearing critical of the White House,” Vincent Reinhart, an economist at BNY Investments who spent more than two decades at the Fed, told me back in May. “The outlook for the economy is the outlook for the political economy, and your economic forecast depends on actions by political authorities.”
The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision today. Here’s how to tune in.
It’s Fed Day! Policymakers are likely going to keep their key borrowing benchmark at a decade-plus high for another month. No one I’ve talked to over the past few weeks expects that the Fed will cut rates today. Neither do investors.
Even the very policymakers who decide what to do with interest rates have implied in public appearances leading up to today’s meeting that they’re not ready to make a rate cut. They need more time to watch and study the data — and they think they have the time to be patient. Although the job market is showing signs of a slowdown, the nation’s unemployment rate remains near historic lows. The Fed’s utmost priority: Making sure that tariffs don’t lead to another inflation spiral.
But our goal today is parsing through the Fed’s many statements to help you determine when the next cut might be — and if it could occur as soon as the Fed’s next rate-setting meeting in July.
Here’s the schedule of events:
- At 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its next interest rate decision.
- Also at 2 p.m., the Fed will also update consumers and inventors on where they see interest rates and economic growth (think: unemployment, gross domestic product, inflation and more) heading through the rest of this year — and beyond. Here’s an explainer on how to read it.
- At 2:30 p.m., Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take questions from reporters (including us at Bankrate!) at a press conference in Washington, D.C.
Check back for updates throughout the day, as we break down what you need to know ahead of the Fed’s announcement — and help you understand what it means for you.
