Forecast: Mortgage rates to settle in 2025

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spend most of the year in the 6s, with a short-lived spike above 7 percent, but never getting below 6 percent. — Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst

Everyone expected mortgage rates to fall in 2024. Instead, they remained stubbornly elevated — even as the Federal Reserve cut rates three times.

Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, expects more of the same in 2025, forecasting rates to bounce around before landing at 6.5 percent by the end of the year.

“The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spend most of the year in the 6s, with a short-lived spike above 7 percent, but never getting below 6 percent,” McBride says. “Continued economic growth and worries about inflation and government debt will keep mortgage rates elevated.”

Mortgage Icon Mortgage rates forecast 2024 low: 6.20% (September) 2024 high: 7.39% (May) 2025 forecast: 6.5%

What happened to mortgage rates in 2024

Heading into 2024, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.9 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders . By the close of the year, that rate was 7.04 percent.

There was plenty of excitement in between. Mortgage rates surged above 7 percent in the spring, then fell all the way to 6.2 percent in September, just before the Federal Reserve announced the first of what would be three rate cuts in 2024.

However, fixed mortgage rates have only gone up since the Fed started cutting — a powerful reminder that mortgages aren’t priced by the Fed , but by investor appetite and individual lenders.

Thirty-year mortgage rates, specifically, often move with the 10-year Treasury yield. As inflation remains above the central bank’s 2 percent target, investors have been bidding up those 10-year rates.

“In an environment where inflation is stubborn and economic growth is strong, there’s just not much to push long-term interest rates materially lower,” McBride says.

How will mortgage rates affect the housing market?

Up until 2022, conventional wisdom said that falling mortgage rates boosted home prices, while rising mortgage rates would cause home prices to fall. That theory was tested in 2022 and 2023, when mortgage rates shot from 3 percent to 8 percent. Despite the big jump, home prices kept climbing.

The lesson? Home prices are set by complicated supply-and-demand factors, and mortgage rates are just one part of that equation. Meanwhile, it’s possible that home prices have hit their logical limits, given the affordability challenges facing first-time buyers.

“You are seeing more supply coming on market, and houses taking longer to sell,” says McBride. “We’re going to see pretty tepid home price appreciation going forward. Home prices can only sell for what people can afford to pay.”

