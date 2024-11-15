Key takeaways A debt management plan (DMP) makes it easier to manage your unsecured debts as you’ll likely get a more affordable monthly payment.

If the credit counselor successfully negotiates a DMP with your creditors, you can avoid collection calls, save on interest expenses and get out of debt sooner.

Debt management plans are limited to unsecured debts.

Credit counseling agencies use debt management plans to help you pay off your debt quickly and easily. In setting up a debt management plan (DMP), the agency will work with your creditors on your behalf and roll your unsecured debts into one monthly payment.

By adhering to a DMP, you may avoid defaulting on your debt or declaring bankruptcy. You may also save money and time — not to mention feel less stress. Still, there are some downsides to consider.

Before setting up a debt management plan, it’s crucial to understand how they work, as well as the pros and cons for this repayment option.

What are debt management plans?

A debt management plan can help you pay off certain kinds of debt if you can get lower interest rates.

A debt management plan is a payment schedule that allows you to consolidate certain debts into one affordable monthly payment and pay down your debt over time, usually over three to five years. DMPs are created and managed by credit counseling agencies — nonprofit organizations that offer advice and actionable solutions to people who need help with budgeting and/or debt.

With a DMP in place, you’ll make one monthly payment to the credit counseling agency instead of paying creditors directly. The agency will then distribute the funds to your creditors on your behalf. Sometimes creditors let you pay off your debt at a lower interest rate if there’s a DMP in place.

However, not all kinds of debt qualify for debt management plans. Generally, DMPs are available only for unsecured debt , such as credit cards or personal loans.

Debt management plans also may not be free. Most agencies charge a small setup fee and monthly management fees (typically around $25 to $50). The fee amount depends on state regulations, but you may be eligible for a fee waiver if you meet certain income qualifications.

How debt management plans work

To set up a debt management plan, you’ll meet with a counselor online, in person or over the phone. Your counselor will review your credit reports and bills. They’ll also help you create a budget and discuss your payment options.

If you agree a DMP is the best choice for you, the counselor will contact your lenders and try to negotiate your loan terms. For example, your credit card issuers may agree to lower your interest rates, waive fees or reduce the amount you owe.

Each month, you’ll make a single payment to the credit counseling agency. This payment may include your monthly fee for the service. Overall, your monthly payment should cost less than what you entered the plan with.

Pros and cons of debt management plans

Debt management plans can be helpful to many people struggling to pay off massive debt balances. However, they aren’t the best solution for everyone.

Pros When creating a DMP, a credit counselor will provide you with expert information and advice about your debt, budget and financial goals.

You’ll have a single payment each month that’s likely lower than what you’re paying on your combined debts now.

You’ll save money if the counselor successfully negotiates lower interest rates and fees.

Phone calls and letters from collection agencies will stop while you make payments.

You’ll know exactly when you’ll pay off your debt.

A debt management plan has less impact on your credit than a bankruptcy or debt settlement if you pay off the original balance. Cons Typically, DMPs cover only unsecured debt such as credit cards and personal loans. They won’t likely include secured loans such as your mortgage or car financing.

If the credit counselor requires you to close your credit cards before entering the debt management plan, your financial resources and access to credit will be limited. Closing credit cards will also likely hurt your credit.

Your creditor may add a note to your credit reports that says you’re in a debt management plan. Although this shouldn’t hurt your credit score, it may signal to lenders that you shouldn’t take out new credit.

Some of your creditors may not agree to a negotiated plan.

A debt management plan won’t fix an underlying problem with overspending.

Why the advantages usually outweigh the disadvantages

For most people, the benefits of setting up a DMP outweigh the downsides.

“Establishing a debt management plan with a credit counseling agency is similar to hiring a personal trainer for your money,” says Steven Kibbel, a Certified Financial Planner. “They lower interest rates, take the uncertainty out of managing several obligations and assist you in structuring your payments in a way that seems manageable.

“Additionally, when you’re feeling overwhelmed, having an expert on your side provides much-needed peace of mind.”

Types of debt management companies

Typically, debt management plans are created by nonprofit organizations accredited by associations such as the Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) or the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) . These companies offer services for free or at a low cost. In addition to creating DMPs, they also offer educational tools and additional services or resources to help you rebuild your credit and budget better.

In addition, some for-profit agencies offer assistance with debt repayment. However, because these companies have an eye on the bottom line, their services tend to be more expensive than what you’ll find with a nonprofit.

It’s also more common for for-profit debt management companies to offer debt settlement plans rather than DMPs. With a debt settlement plan , the company will negotiate a lump sum payment with your creditors that is lower than your current outstanding balance.

With a debt settlement plan in place, you’ll typically skip making your monthly bill payments and instead deposit funds in an escrow account the company manages. The company will then use the funds in the account to try to negotiate lower one-time payments with your creditors.

How to choose a debt management company

Selecting a reputable debt management company requires thorough research. Here’s what to look for when establishing a debt management plan:

Check accreditation : Ensure the company is accredited by recognized bodies such as the NFCC or the FCAA. Accreditation helps verify that the company adheres to high industry standards.

: Ensure the company is accredited by recognized bodies such as the NFCC or the FCAA. Accreditation helps verify that the company adheres to high industry standards. Look for nonprofit status : Many trustworthy debt management services are nonprofit organizations that focus on helping consumers rather than making a profit. However, this doesn’t guarantee low fees or reputable service.

: Many trustworthy debt management services are nonprofit organizations that focus on helping consumers rather than making a profit. However, this doesn’t guarantee low fees or reputable service. Read reviews and testimonials : Look for customer reviews on trusted websites such as Trustpilot. Pay attention to how previous clients rate the company’s customer service and success in lowering debt.

: Look for customer reviews on trusted websites such as Trustpilot. Pay attention to how previous clients rate the company’s customer service and success in lowering debt. Understand fees and services : Be cautious of any company that charges excessive upfront fees or makes unrealistic promises. A reputable service should provide a clear breakdown of fees and offer a free consultation.

: Be cautious of any company that charges excessive upfront fees or makes unrealistic promises. A reputable service should provide a clear breakdown of fees and offer a free consultation. Verify with state and federal regulators: Some states require debt management businesses to be licensed. Check your state’s Attorney General office or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for any complaints or regulatory actions against the company.

Debt management plan alternatives

If a DMP doesn’t seem like the right fit, you can look into alternatives based on your financial situation. Each option comes with its benefits and drawbacks:

Debt consolidation loans : This involves combining multiple debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate. It simplifies your payments but may require good credit to secure favorable terms.

: This involves combining multiple debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate. It simplifies your payments but may require good credit to secure favorable terms. Balance transfer cards : You can save on interest by transferring high-interest credit card debt to a card with a low or 0 percent introductory interest rate. However, there are typically balance transfer fees, and high interest may apply if the balance isn’t paid off within the promotional period. However, these often require excellent credit.

: You can save on interest by transferring high-interest credit card debt to a card with a low or 0 percent introductory interest rate. However, there are typically balance transfer fees, and high interest may apply if the balance isn’t paid off within the promotional period. However, these often require excellent credit. Chapter 7 bankruptcy : Chapter 7 bankruptcy provides a fresh start by liquidating certain assets to eliminate most unsecured debts. It can significantly impact your credit but offers a quicker resolution to severe debt issues.

: Chapter 7 bankruptcy provides a fresh start by liquidating certain assets to eliminate most unsecured debts. It can significantly impact your credit but offers a quicker resolution to severe debt issues. Chapter 13 bankruptcy: This option allows you to keep assets while repaying debts through a structured plan over three to five years. While it can protect you from foreclosure, it also negatively affects your credit and requires consistent payment for years.

Each of these alternatives has implications for your credit and financial future, so consider them carefully before deciding.

Next steps

A DMP can help you consolidate your debt into a single payment, reduce your interest rates and lower your monthly payments. If a DMP seems like a good option for managing your debt, evaluate who you decide to work with.

To select a reputable agency, check its ratings on trusted review platforms and see what previous clients have said about their experiences. Try to find a DMP that aligns with your financial goals and budget, which will increase the likelihood of successful debt repayment.

Frequently asked questions