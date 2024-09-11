Katherine Peach

Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Investing
  • Debt management
Education EDUCATION
  • University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Katherine Peach has been a personal finance writer since 2007, with a focus on investing, saving, budgeting, and paying off debt. However, she didn’t always intend to write about money — she graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a degree in Ancient Studies. (Unearthing smart money ideas isn't such a bad career alternative to being an archaeologist!) In her spare time, she enjoys DJing, making miniature art, and spending time in the forest.

— Katherine Peach

