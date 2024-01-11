What to consider before getting a boat loan
Here are considerations before getting a boat loan.
Heidi Rivera is a personal finance writer and reporter for Bankrate. Her areas of expertise include personal loans, student loans and debt consolidation, in addition to data collection and analysis. Heidi started covering personal finance topics in late 2018 and her work has been featured in several publications, including Money, MSN Money, Yahoo Finance and Money Under 30.
Before working in finance, Heidi spent several years in post production, working as a subtitle editor for different TV and film studios.
When she isn’t giving her best financial advice, Heidi enjoys spending time with her cats, crafting and pinning home decor ideas on Pinterest.
Before applying for any loan product, make sure you understand how the APR (annual percentage rate) works and how it accrues. I certainly didn’t know this when I took out private student loans in college and was surprised to see how much my balances had grown once I graduated. If possible, make interest payments even when you’re in your grace period — this can make a world of difference in the long run.
Here are considerations before getting a boat loan.
You have rights when debt collectors contact you. Try these steps when you respond.
Find out all you need to know about boat loans
If you’re cash-strapped and get hit with a sudden expense, Dave App allows you to tap into your next paycheck, without hefty fees.
MoneyLion’s Instacash feature is a cost-effective alternative to payday loans, as it comes with no fees and you can borrow up to $500 at any time.
Klover offers cash advances of up to $200, without a credit check. The app is free to use and almost anyone receiving a paycheck is eligible.
The form of debt relief you’re looking for will affect where you can get it.
Bankrate’s list of best debt relief companies is curated with consumers in mind. We look for companies with transparent terms and conditions and that have a well-established and proven track record when it comes to helping people succeed in their path to becoming debt-free.