Best Credit Repair Companies
The best credit repair companies offer help disputing negative items on your credit report and improving your credit score.
Bev O'Shea is a Georgia-based freelance journalist specializing in personal finance and consumer credit. She is a former personal finance writer for NerdWallet, where she was an authority on credit reports, credit scores and identity theft. More recently, she has written for HerMoney, NextAvenue and Experian. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, MarketWatch, USA Today, MSN Money and elsewhere. Every now and then, her credit score reaches 850.
The best credit repair companies offer help disputing negative items on your credit report and improving your credit score.
Debt consolidation and debt settlement are different approaches to debt.
After leaving active duty, many members of the U.S. military confront debt from loans, medical expenses and credit cards.
Use cellphone bills to aid credit though your provider doesn’t report them to bureaus