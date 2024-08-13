Bev O'Shea is a Georgia-based freelance journalist specializing in personal finance and consumer credit. She is a former personal finance writer for NerdWallet, where she was an authority on credit reports, credit scores and identity theft. More recently, she has written for HerMoney, NextAvenue and Experian. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, MarketWatch, USA Today, MSN Money and elsewhere. Every now and then, her credit score reaches 850.