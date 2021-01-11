banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Ridgewood Savings Bank Review 2023

Written by
Karen Bennett
Edited by
Nell McPherson
Updated February 1, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Ridgewood Savings Bank is a good option for New Yorkers looking to stow away their savings at a high rate or open an eco-friendly checking account. It offers a wide variety of products that come with helpful digital features.

Highlights

  • Digital Leader
  • Free Checking
  • High APY
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/1/2024
$1
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Jenius Bank is a division of SMBC MANUBANK. Member FDIC.
Savings Account
5.10
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/1/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
5.15
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/1/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Overall

Ridgewood Savings Bank offers the personal attention of a community bank combined with an impressive lineup of digital banking tools and services. Customers have access to competitive savings rates and an extensive network of 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide in the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks. While there are competitive yields on the bank’s savings account and CDs, the yield offered on its money market account is low.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    APYs are competitive for savings and CDs.

  • Checkmark

    Convenient digital banking tools are available, such as Alexa Voice Banking, Money Management for budgeting and the transfer service Zelle.

  • Checkmark

    The Free Green Checking account charges no monthly fee and has an eco-friendly focus.

Cons

  • The PowerFlex Money Market account has a high monthly fee and mediocre APYs.

  • Customers outside of the New York City area don’t have access to in-person banking, and only residents of New York state are able to open accounts at a branch.

Ridgewood Savings Bank banking products

4.5
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates

Ridgewood Savings Bank savings overview

Ridgewood Savings Bank offers a variety of savings accounts. The account considered for this review is the Smart Move Online Savings, an online-only savings account with no monthly fee. It offers a competitive rate on balances under $250,000, though there are higher-yielding accounts available elsewhere. Balances above that threshold earn a much lower rate. There’s no minimum deposit requirement to open this account.

Statement and Passbook Savings accounts, which offer lower rates, are also available and provide some added convenience for customers who also want to bank in person or over the phone.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The online-only account offers a top-tier rate.

  • Checkmark

    The online-only account has no monthly service fee, while other savings accounts have a low $2 fee, which can be easily waived with a qualifying balance.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no minimum deposit requirement to open.

Cons

  • Higher rates can be found elsewhere.

  • Balances of $250,000 or more earn a much lower APY for the online-only account.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Ridgewood Savings Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/1/2024
Info
$1
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Bank experience

Ridgewood Savings Bank gets high marks for customer experience, providing many tools and services to help clients manage money more efficiently. From Zelle to Mobile Wallet to online bill pay, the bank offers as many money-moving services as most big banks. Its app is highly rated in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Customer service is available by phone seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., ET. Inquiries can also be made using the bank’s website.

The bank also offers an automated service called “Multiply the Change” that rounds up debit card purchases and automatically transfers the amount to a savings account to help customers grow their nest eggs.

About Ridgewood Savings Bank

Ridgewood Savings Bank is the largest mutual savings bank in New York state and operates 35 branches in the New York City metropolitan area. Chartered as The Savings Bank of Ridgewood in 1921, it first operated out of a converted taproom. The bank offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, CDs, a money market account, and even a Vacation and Holiday Club Savings account.

It also offers mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. Customers can schedule appointments with financial specialists to consult about wealth management and investments.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score