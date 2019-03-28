First National Bank of America Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
First National Bank of America (FNBA) is a solid choice for consumers who prefer a community bank, live within the bank's branch footprint in Michigan and want competitive APYs on CDs and a money market account, as well as the convenience of online and mobile banking.
Highlights
- Top CD Rates
Overall
FNBA is a federally insured bank that opened in 1955 as First National Bank of East Lansing. It pays competitive rates on deposits and offers online and mobile banking. Though CDs can be opened online, most of the bank’s other deposit accounts can only be opened at a branch.
Pros
-
FNBA pays competitive yields on its CDs and money market account.
-
It offers access to over 55,000 ATMs across the U.S.
-
It offers online and mobile banking through its highly rated mobile app.
Cons
-
Most accounts other than CDs must be opened at a branch.
-
Its three branches are all in Michigan.
-
Some online banks offer higher yields.
First National Bank of America banking products
FEATURES
First National Bank of America savings overview
Statement Savings requires $100 to open and a $199 average balance to avoid the monthly service fee of $2. High Yield Savings requires $1,000 to open and charges a $10 monthly fee if a $1,000 balance isn’t maintained. Statement Savings needs to be opened in person at a branch. Meanwhile, High Yield Savings can be opened online.
The bank also offers a Health Savings Account that comes with an HSA debit card and is available to those who meet certain qualifications such as being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan.
Pros
-
Statement Savings has a minimum opening deposit requirement that’s manageable.
-
Statement Savings has a reasonable minimum balance requirement to avoid a monthly fee.
Cons
-
The Statement Savings account must be opened in a branch.
-
APYs for the Statement Savings and High Yield Savings accounts are below the national average.
-
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$5
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$30
|Monthly maintenance fee
|Depends on the account
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
|Early account closing*
|$20
*Within 90 days of opening the account
Customer experience
Customer support
Branch availability: FNBA is a family-owned community bank with three branches in Michigan, and it belongs to the Allpoint national ATM network.
Customer service: A phone number for account support is available, and each of the three branches can also be contacted separately by phone. Customer service phone support hours aren’t listed on the bank’s website.
Digital experience
FNBA offers online and mobile banking, with a highly rated mobile app. Most accounts must be opened in person at a branch, however.
About First National Bank of America
First National Bank of America is a family-owned community bank based in East Lansing, Michigan. FNBA offers checking, savings, IRAs and CDs, some with competitive rates, as well as mortgages and business banking products. It has three branches and a large ATM network through Allpoint.
How does First National Bank of America compare to other banks?
First National Bank of America vs. Bank of America
Whereas Bank of America has branches in more than half of the U.S., First National Bank only has three — and they’re all in Michigan. While First National Bank offers a wide array of deposit products — including CDs with yields much higher than at Bank of America — you must visit a branch to open most FNBA accounts. That means customers outside of Michigan will find Bank of America a better choice.
First National Bank of America FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
