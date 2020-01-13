Western State Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Western State Bank is ideal for consumers in North Dakota or Arizona looking for a wide choice of checking accounts with unique perks and no fees or easy-to-avoid fees. The bank also offers access to thousands of ATMs through the MoneyPass ATM network.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- Free Checking
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Overall
Western State Bank is a well-established, federally insured bank based in North Dakota that offers deposit and loan products for individuals and businesses in North Dakota and Arizona. While it doesn’t offer very exciting rates, its accounts generally require little to open and come with perks, such as ATM fee refunds.
Pros
-
Western State Bank offers a selection of checking accounts with lots of perks and minimal fees.
-
Customers have access to thousands of MoneyPass ATMs.
-
It offers digital banking tools.
-
The bank prioritizes community involvement and offers benefits to service members.
Cons
-
APYs on deposit products tend to be low compared with top national offers.
-
Information on products is not readily available, since its website doesn’t post APYs or CD terms.
Western State Bank banking products
FEATURES
Western State Bank savings overview
On the plus side, it requires just $50 to open, and a $100 balance is all that’s needed to earn the APY and avoid a $5 monthly service charge.
There’s also no limit on free monthly debit transactions from the savings account — typically banks allow a maximum of six free transactions. The account refunds up to $20 in ATM fees per statement cycle.
Pros
-
The minimum deposit required to open an account and the balance needed to earn the APY are very low.
-
The $5 monthly service fee is waived for balances of at least $100.
-
Customers can make unlimited free debits.
Cons
-
The account's APY is very low.
-
The bank doesn’t post its savings APY on its website.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fees
|Charges
|Overdraft fee
|$32
|Checking maintenance fee
|$0
|Savings maintenance fee
|$5 if balance falls below $100
|Money market maintenance fee
|$10 if balance falls below $1,000
|Excessive transaction fee
|$5 for each transaction after the first 10 per month (for money market accounts)
About Western State Bank
Western State Bank is a federally insured bank founded in 1902 and headquartered in Devils Lake, North Dakota. It has 10 branches in North Dakota and Arizona, digital banking tools and a partnership with the MoneyPass ATM network. Its Freedom Banking program benefits veterans and those who currently serve in the U.S. military.
Customer experience
24/7 support is available. Customers can email the bank through its Contact Us page on its website. There’s also an emergency phone line for lost or stolen debit, credit and ATM cards, which is available outside of branch business hours.
Well-rated business practices. Western State Bank has an A+ score from the Better Business Bureau, indicating a history of good business practices. However, the two customer reviews from its business profile are low.
Resources provided for customers and community. One unique service for customers is the bank’s “Move-on-Over Kit,” which provides helpful resources to assist new customers transitioning from another bank. The bank also sponsors the Cause in Your Community program, providing financial support to local nonprofits, and donates regularly to local schools.
Digital experience
Moderate to high app ratings. Western State Bank’s mobile app has an average rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple app store and 3.8 stars from Google Play. Both apps have several hundred reviews.
Access to limited payment services. The bank doesn’t offer Zelle, one of the most popular peer-to-peer (P2P) payment services. It is, however, compatible with Popmoney, which customers can use to send money to external bank accounts.
How Western State Bank compares with other banks
Western State Bank vs. First Citizens Bank
Western State Bank and First Citizens Bank are both regional banks that offer a full suite of deposit products. First Citizens Bank has a much wider presence, however, with branches in 23 states, while Western State Bank only has branches in Arizona and North Dakota. This could be a notable limitation for consumers, since many of Western State Bank’s accounts can only be opened at a branch.
Both banks offer free checking account options, each with $50 minimum opening deposits. First Citizens charges a much lower overdraft fee, though.
Neither bank has competitive rates on its savings products. Western State Bank does have a few specialty products with high rates, including two specialty CDs and an online money market account. Meanwhile, First Citizens Bank only has one specialty product — an 11-month CD — that offers a competitive rate.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
