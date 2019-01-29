banking Reviews
First Citizens Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 24, 2024
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

At a glance

3.8
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

First Citizens Bank accounts are available to those who live within its 23-state branch footprint. It could be a good choice for those looking for a full-service bank with options such as a free checking account. However, those seeking competitive rates on savings accounts will need to look elsewhere.

Highlights

  • Free Checking
  • Highly Rated App
Overall

First Citizens Bank originated more than 120 years ago and maintains branches in 23 states. The bank offers a free checking account as well as two that pay interest. While the minimum deposit required to open some accounts is low, higher yields can be found elsewhere on savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    A free checking account is offered, as well as two checking accounts that earn interest and provide other perks.

  • Checkmark

    CDs come in a wide range of terms, and specialty CDs are offered.

Cons

  • Yields are lackluster on CDs, as well as savings and money market accounts.

  • Savings account holders are only allowed two free withdrawals or transfers each month.

First Citizens banking products

3.0
Bankrate Score
First Citizens savings overview

First Citizens Bank’s Online Savings Account requires a minimum opening deposit of $50, and there is no monthly service fee. The account earns an annual percentage yield (APY) that’s well below the national average. You’re only allowed two free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle, with each additional one costing a fee of $3. (For context, most other banks, even if they limit withdrawals, give you at least six per month before charging a fee.)

The account can be linked to a First Citizens checking account for overdraft protection purposes.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    No monthly service fees

Cons

  • The APY is very low.

  • Only two free withdrawals or transfers are allowed per month, and a $3 fee is charged for each transaction beyond that.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    First Citizens
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $10
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fees $0 - $25
Out-of-network ATM fee $2.50*
Excessive transaction fee $3

*The first five ATM transactions are free when an out-of-network ATM is used.

Customer experience

Physical Presence: First Citizens is a family-owned bank that’s been in operation for more than 120 years. The regional bank maintains more than 500 branches in 21 23 states. Accounts are available to those who live in the bank’s branch footprint.

Customer service: Customer service representatives can be reached by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Mobile app: The First Citizens digital banking app is highly rated by both Android and Apple users. The bank’s Manage My Money tool allows you to see your full financial picture by viewing all of your bank accounts, investment accounts, credit cards and mortgage accounts in one place. You can categorize expenses to see where your money is going across all accounts.The bank also provides access to peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, and customers can link debit cards to mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

About First Citizens

First Citizens Bank is a family-owned institution that has been in operation for more than a century. The bank is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and maintains more than 500 branches in 23 states.

First Citizens accounts can be opened either in person or online, but they’re only available to those who live in the states where the bank has branches.

The regional bank works with organizations that support young people with cancer, including Teen Cancer America and Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, South Carolina.

In January 2023, First Citizens announced that its merger with CIT Bank was complete. The combined company operates under the First Citizens Bank name. The company stated it plans conversions for CIT Bank to First Citizens’ operations and systems in the coming months.

How does First Citizens Bank compare to other banks?

First Citizens Bank vs. Regions Bank

Both First Citizens and Regions are regional banks, mainly operating in southern states. While First Citizens operates in seven additional states, Regions has more than double the physical locations. 

You’ll generally find the same rock-bottom yields that are characteristic of banking institutions with a solid number of branches. (As such, you’re better off with an online-only bank, which tend to offer very competitive rates, such as Ally and Synchrony banks.) That noted, Regions Bank is offering a few promotional CDs with high yields.

First Citizens Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

