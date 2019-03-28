banking Reviews
Rising Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
At a glance

4.4
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

Overview

Rising Bank is ideal for savers who are comfortable banking online and are interested in earning some of the highest rates tied to deposit products. However, note that a maximum of $550 per business day is all you’re able to withdraw from your Rising Bank checking or savings account.

Highlights

  • Low Fees
  • High APY
Overall

Rising Bank is a newer online division of Midwest BankCentre, a St. Louis-based community bank that’s been around for more than a century. Because it’s an online-only bank, you won’t find physical branches to visit, but you can withdraw money through Rising Bank’s network of ATMs scattered across the U.S. The bank offers competitive yields for its CDs, savings and checking accounts, but you’ll need to be comfortable doing your banking completely online.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Rising Bank offers savers competitive rates.

  • Checkmark

    There are no monthly fees for its bank products.

  • Checkmark

    The checking account earns interest if you meet the minimum balance requirement.

Cons

  • A money market account isn’t offered.

  • There’s an early closure fee for accounts closed within 120 days of opening.

Rising Bank banking products

4.7
/5
SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
5.00%
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$1,000.00
4/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$1,000.00
4/5
Info
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
5.00% APY
Info
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit to open

Rising Bank savings overview

Rising Bank offers a competitive rate on its High Yield Savings account, though it only applies to balances of $1,000 or more. There’s no monthly service fee, but there’s a $5 fee if you have no savings account activity for 24 consecutive months.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The account offers a competitive APY.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly fee.

Cons

  • Some banks have lower or no minimum balance requirements.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Rising Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Bank fees

Fee Charges
Overdraft fee $25
Non-sufficient funds fee $25
Monthly maintenance fee None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Dormant account fee $5 per statement cycle after 12 months of no activity

About Rising Bank

Rising Bank is an online-only bank launched in 2018 by Midwest BankCentre, a community bank that serves the St. Louis area. Rising Bank offers certificates of deposit, a high-yield savings account and a checking account. The bank also offers small business loans, home loans and insurance policies. 

Customer experience

Highly-rated mobile app. Rising Bank offers several resources to help customers manage finances, including online calculators and a mobile banking app. The mobile app is highly rated on Google Play and the Apple App Store (but note neither app has been reviewed by many people). Apps features include account alerts, branch and ATM search, and the ability to add notes and photos of receipts to transactions. Plus, it comes with Zelle for transferring money to others.

Customer service. Customer service representatives are available by phone, though the available hours are not specified on the bank’s website. Account holders also have access to secure messaging 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ATM access. Rising Bank has no branches. To access cash, customers can transfer money to a linked external account or visit a MoneyPass ATM (the bank's ATM partner).

How does Rising Bank compare with other banks?

Rising Bank vs. Bread Savings Bank

As online-only banks, both Rising and Bread Savings offer highly competitive yields on deposit accounts without the monthly fees. CD yields are similar at both banks, but Rising offers a bump-up and a jumbo CD while Bread Savings doesn’t. That noted, Bread Savings offers four- and five-year CDs, which aren’t available at Rising Bank.

While both banks offer high-yielding products, there are less stringent requirements to earn the savings APY at Bread Savings. On its savings account, you only need $100 to open and earn interest on the account, while Rising Bank’s savings account has a higher minimum of $1,000.

Moreover, Rising Bank generally offers more financial services, offering small business loans, home loans and insurance policies. Neither bank offers a money market account.

Rising Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

