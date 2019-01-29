Webster Bank Review 2023
Overview
Webster Bank offers checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, health savings accounts (HSAs) and lending products. Webster Bank was the 40th largest bank in the U.S., as of Sept. 30, 2022, based on consolidated assets. It is a regional bank with locations primarily from Massachusetts to New York.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Webster Bank is a regional bank with locations primarily from Massachusetts to New York. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, health savings accounts (HSAs) and lending products. Webster Financial Corporation and Sterling Bancorp completed its merger in February 2022.
The bank is great for those 21 or under or 65 or over who would like a free savings account, with the Webster Value Savings account. But the bank's yields are generally very low.
Pros
The bank lets you request a call to open an account. This is good for people who have questions before opening an account.
Webster’s Value Savings account is free for people under 21 or 65 or older.
Cons
All of the bank’s four savings accounts have very low APYs.
Webster Bank only has 300 ATMs.
Webster banking products
Webster savings overview
Pros
You only need $5 to open Webster’s Value Savings account.
The monthly service fee is waived for those 20 or younger or 65 or older. Those outside of those ages only need a $300 balance to avoid being charged the $5 monthly service fee.
Webster offers four savings accounts.
Cons
All four of the savings accounts earn yields much lower than the national average.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.WebsterAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank experience
The bank doesn’t have 24/7 customer service, but its hours make it easy for most people to reach the bank. You can call a customer service representative 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern during the week and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
The app earned a 4.7 rating on iOS and a 4.3 score on Google Play.
About Webster Bank
Webster Bank has its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Webster Bank offers checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, health savings accounts (HSAs) and lending products.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
