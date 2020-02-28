NBKC Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
MMA
Overview
NBKC Bank is a good choice for customers who like to bank online or live in the Kansas City area and want an interest-bearing checking account with minimal fees. NBKC also offers CDs and a money market account that earn yields well above national averages.
Highlights
- No Monthly Fees
- ATM Fee Refunds
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Overall
NBKC offers a checking account that earns a highly competitive yield, and rates on its other deposit accounts are well above national averages. No monthly service fees are charged, and accounts can be opened online or at the bank’s branches in the Kansas City area.
Pros
-
NBKC offers competitive yields on some deposit accounts.
-
It doesn’t charge fees for overdrafts.
-
The minimum deposit required to open a CD is low.
-
Customers get out-of-network ATM fee reimbursements.
Cons
-
It’s not a bank for customers who like branch banking unless they live in the Kansas City metro area.
-
There are other banks that pay higher yields on deposits.
NBKC Bank banking products
FEATURES
NBKC Bank CD overview
The standard CDs with irregular terms of seven, 11 and 15 months earn high yields, while most of the others earn yields well above national averages. The IRA CDs, on the other hand, earn yields that are much lower.
Pros
-
The bank offers a broad range of deposit terms.
-
NBKC’s minimum opening balances are low.
Cons
-
You can get higher yields at other banks.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 3.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support
Branch availability: NBKC offers four branches in the Kansas City area as well as access to more than 37,000 ATMs through the MoneyPass network.
Customer service: Deposit account holders can receive support over the phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT. Online chat support is also available during the same hours on the bank’s website.
Digital experience
While NBKC is a full-service community bank that only supports a few physical branch locations, most of its business is done online. Customer service via live chat is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, weekdays.
Highly rated mobile app: The NBKC mobile app receives favorable ratings on iOS and Google Play. Users can set savings goals and get an overall view of their finances by linking external accounts.
About NBKC Bank
NBKC Bank is an FDIC-insured bank founded in 1999. NBKC is an online bank, but it also operates four branch locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area. It also partners with the MoneyPass network to give customers access to over 37,000 ATMs.
NBKC (formerly National Bank of Kansas City) serves small businesses and individuals. No savings account is offered.
How does NBKC Bank compare to other banks?
NBKC Bank vs. Axos Bank
Axos Bank generally has a wider range of financial products and services, including offering a savings account where NBKC does not. As such, Axos Bank may be the better choice for someone looking to consolidate their finances — which could include their investment portfolio at Axos — under one roof.
That noted, NBKC offers much higher yields on its CDs and its money market account, which makes NBKC a better choice if you’re just looking for high APYs. Moreover, NBKC’s checking account offers a robust APY (which isn’t the norm for these types of accounts) with no strings attached. In contrast, to earn Axos Bank’s top yield on its checking account, you must sign up for direct deposit and add a loan payment and investment accounts.
NBKC Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
