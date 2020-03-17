WebBank Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Savings
About Bankrate Score
Overview
WebBank offers decent yields on CDs and savings accounts for consumers who are looking for a digital bank. WebBank has just one brick-and-mortar location. Though the bank recently launched a mobile app for iOS and Android, banking is primarily done through a secure web browser.
Highlights
- No Monthly Fees
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Take a look at our list of other banks that may be offering the rate you're looking for.
Overall
WebBank generally offers low yields on its CDS and savings account, and customers who sign up with the digital bank should be comfortable with an online-only experience. The bank doesn’t offer a money market account or a checking account, so customers looking to consolidate their checking and savings in one place will need to look elsewhere.
Pros
-
The savings account requires a manageable $1,000 deposit.
-
The savings account doesn’t charge a monthly service fee.
Cons
-
WebBank doesn’t offer checking or money market accounts.
-
The bank has just one brick-and-mortar location.
-
WebBank doesn’t have an ATM network.
WebBank banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 2/1/2024
WebBank savings overview
Pros
-
WebBank’s FDIC-insured savings account has no monthly fee.
-
It requires a manageable $1,000 to open.
Cons
-
The account offers a paltry APY.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.WebBankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
|Outgoing wire fee
|$25
About WebBank
WebBank is an FDIC-insured bank with headquarters in Salt Lake City. It partners with companies in the finance industry to provide niche financial services to consumers and businesses. WebBank also offers consumer deposit products, including CDs and a savings account.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customers can also contact customer service through the phone or through a form on the bank’s website. The bank doesn’t offer ATM access; it has no owned-and-operated ATMs, and it’s not a part of a network such as Allpoint or MoneyPass.
Digital experience. WebBank recently launched a mobile app on the Apple App and Google Play stores, but neither app has been reviewed by many users. Most banking is done using a secure web browser.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate