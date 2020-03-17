banking Reviews
WebBank Review 2024

Marcos Cabello
Marc Wojno
Updated January 31, 2024
At a glance

2.8
Bankrate Score
CDs

Savings

Overview

WebBank offers decent yields on CDs and savings accounts for consumers who are looking for a digital bank. WebBank has just one brick-and-mortar location. Though the bank recently launched a mobile app for iOS and Android, banking is primarily done through a secure web browser.

Highlights

  • No Monthly Fees
Overall

WebBank generally offers low yields on its CDS and savings account, and customers who sign up with the digital bank should be comfortable with an online-only experience. The bank doesn't offer a money market account or a checking account, so customers looking to consolidate their checking and savings in one place will need to look elsewhere.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The savings account requires a manageable $1,000 deposit.

  • Checkmark

    The savings account doesn't charge a monthly service fee.

Cons

  • WebBank doesn't offer checking or money market accounts.

  • The bank has just one brick-and-mortar location.

  • WebBank doesn't have an ATM network.

WebBank banking products

3.0
Bankrate Score
Invest Rate
0.25% APY
$1,000 minimum deposit to open

WebBank savings overview

WebBank offers an FDIC-insured savings account that requires a $1,000 deposit to open but has no monthly fee The account offers a low rate, lower than the national average and well behind the most competitive rates found at other online banks.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    WebBank's FDIC-insured savings account has no monthly fee.

  • Checkmark

    It requires a manageable $1,000 to open.

Cons

  • The account offers a paltry APY.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Outgoing wire fee $25

About WebBank

WebBank is an FDIC-insured bank with headquarters in Salt Lake City. It partners with companies in the finance industry to provide niche financial services to consumers and businesses. WebBank also offers consumer deposit products, including CDs and a savings account.

Customer experience

Customer service. Customers can also contact customer service through the phone or through a form on the bank's website. The bank doesn't offer ATM access; it has no owned-and-operated ATMs, and it's not a part of a network such as Allpoint or MoneyPass.

Digital experience. WebBank recently launched a mobile app on the Apple App and Google Play stores, but neither app has been reviewed by many users. Most banking is done using a secure web browser.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate's ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

