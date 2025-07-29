 Skip to Main Content
Peak Bank Review 2025
Peak Bank Review 2025

Marcos Cabello
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated July 29, 2025
At a glance

Overview

Peak Bank is the online division of FDIC-insured Idaho First Bank. It offers two types of accounts: certificates of deposit (CDs) and a savings account, the latter of which has one of the most competitive annual percentage yields on the market. But Peak Bank doesn't offer customer service on the weekends and its website may be frustrating for prospective customers, as it lacks some critical information, particularly withdrawal limits and withdrawal penalties.

Highlights:

High APY No Monthly Fees
3.9
Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1 /5

Savings

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8 /5
Overall

Peak Bank is a strong option for those comfortable solely banking online and savers primarily focused on earning a top savings account yield. Its high-yield savings account is great for a high APY but lacks some other features, such as the ability to separate money into different savings goals. And the limited customer service availability might not make it the right bank for you.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Peak Bank offers one of the top savings account yields.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Accounts are available nationwide.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly fees.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Low minimum deposit requirements.

Cons

  • Peak Bank's customer support is limited during the week and there is no customer support over the weekend, in contrast to many online banks, many of which offer 24/7 support.

  • Peak Bank's website doesn't provide important account disclosures before you apply for an account, so you have to call.

Peak Bank products

Peak Bank Envision High Yield Savings

4.8
/5
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare top savings rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Peak Bank offers one of the best savings account rates on the market.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The minimum to open the account is $100.

  • Checkmark Icon

    You won't pay a monthly fee with this account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Mobile check deposit is available via the mobile app.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There's no limit to the amount of times you can withdraw per month.

Cons

  • You can't send wire transfers from this account (though you can receive them).

Peak Bank Certificates of Deposit

4.1
/5
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare top CD rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    At $500, the minimum deposit requirement on most terms is lower than what you typically find elsewhere.

Cons

  • Peak Bank only offers four CD terms; the shortest is 11 months and the longest is three years.

  • Though the rates are OK, you can find higher APYs for most of the terms elsewhere.

  • Early withdrawal penalty information isn't available on the website; you should know and compare this penalty before you open a CD.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee N/A
Non-sufficient funds fee N/A
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee N/A
Excessive transaction fee None
Learn more: How to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Branch access. As an online-only bank, Peak doesn't have branches. But it is FDIC-insured through its parent bank, Idaho First Bank.

Customer support. Support is available via an online contact form, email or phone. You can reach a customer service agent from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time on weekdays. There's no support on weekends.

Digital experience. Peak Bank customers can bank online or via the Idaho First Bank mobile app, which is highly rated by both iOS and Android users. The app allows users to do most basic digital banking tasks, including mobile check deposit.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

