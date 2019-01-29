FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Review 2025
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union works best for Long Island residents who want easy access to physical branches. While FourLeaf accounts with low or no minimum balance requirements, the interest rates on most accounts are extremely low. So, if you’re primarily looking to earn high interest on your savings, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union offers all the standard deposits accounts you'd expect, including a wide array of certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings, checking and money market accounts. It’s important to check the annual percentage yield (APY) for each account since rates vary. As a credit union, Bethpage protects all deposit accounts up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration.
Pros
FourLeaf FCU offers a full range of deposit and loan products.
Anyone who is at least 21 years of age and opens a savings account with $5 can become a FourLeaf member.
Members have access to free financial education resources, including financial counseling.
FourLeaf’s mobile app, which is highly rated, comes with modern digital banking features, including access to Zelle and digital wallets across multiple platforms.
Cons
Higher yields on most FourLeaf accounts can be found elsewhere.
Branch access outside of Long Island is limited.
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union banking products
FourLeaf FCU Savings account
Pros
FourLeaf’s Savings account requires only $5 to open the account and earn interest.
There’s no monthly maintenance fee.
The savings account comes with an ATM card.
FourLeaf offers two accounts for young savers.
Cons
The yield for the savings account is near rock bottom.
Significantly higher yields can easily be found elsewhere.
The yield for the standard savings account is low compared with other options.
FourLeaf FCU certificates of deposit
Pros
Only a $50 deposit is needed to open an account.
The credit union offers a bump-up certificate.
FourLeaf FCU offers a wide range of CD terms.
Cons
Though some are solid, most of FourLeaf’s CD yields are not competitive.
CDs with higher yields can be found at other credit unions.
FourLeaf FCU Money Market Account
Pros
The minimum balance required to earn a slightly higher interest rate is $500, which may be easy to meet for some account holders.
Cons
You need a minimum balance of $500,000 to earn the top yield, which is still rather small.
Higher-yielding accounts with smaller minimum balances can easily be found elsewhere.
Some banks offer higher MMA rates.
FourLeaf FCU Free Checking account
Pros
The Free Checking account is free with the ability to earn interest if certain criteria are met.
There’s no monthly service fee or minimum balance requirement.
Customers have free access to over 30,000 CO-OP ATMs.
Cons
FourLeaf maintains a convoluted overdraft policy, and those that don’t meet certain criteria can be charged as much as $30 per overdrawn transaction.
The account charges a high overdraft fee.
How FourLeaf Federal Credit Union compares to other banks
Compare different account types offered by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union.
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union savings account
3.0
Connexus Credit Union savings account
2.9
FourLeaf's savings account comes with a near rock-bottom yield. Customers need $5 to open an account and earn interest. The account comes with an ATM card and access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide through the Co-op ATM network.
The Connexus savings account is required to maintain membership in the credit union. Customers must maintain a minimum daily balance of $100 to earn interest, which is very low. There's a $5 minimum balance requirement.
Customer experience
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union shines in a number of areas. Not only does the credit union give members access to more than 30,000 free ATMs, it also offers numerous budgeting tools online and in its app. Bethpage lets you do everything from searching transactions to creating a budget to checking your balance on your Apple Watch.
Customer support. Service representatives can be reached from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, weekdays, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Accounts can also be accessed virtually anytime online.
Digital experience. Customers can bank digitally via FourLeaf's secure website or mobile app. The mobile app, in particular, is highly rated on the Apple App and Google Play stores. More than 90,000 users have rated the app across both platforms. FourLeaf users get access to modern digital features, including access to Zelle and digital wallets across multiple platforms.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score.
