FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Review 2025

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Hanna Horvath, CFP
Updated January 27, 2025
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

On This Page

At a glance

Overview

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union works best for Long Island residents who want easy access to physical branches. While FourLeaf accounts with low or no minimum balance requirements, the interest rates on most accounts are extremely low. So, if you’re primarily looking to earn high interest on your savings, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Highlights:

Low Min Balance Reward Checking
4.2
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9 /5

Checking

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6 /5

Savings

Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.0 /5

MMA

Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5
3.4 /5
Overall

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union offers all the standard deposits accounts you'd expect, including a wide array of certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings, checking and money market accounts. It’s important to check the annual percentage yield (APY) for each account since rates vary. As a credit union, Bethpage protects all deposit accounts up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    FourLeaf FCU offers a full range of deposit and loan products.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Anyone who is at least 21 years of age and opens a savings account with $5 can become a FourLeaf member.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Members have access to free financial education resources, including financial counseling.

  • Checkmark Icon

    FourLeaf’s mobile app, which is highly rated, comes with modern digital banking features, including access to Zelle and digital wallets across multiple platforms.

Cons

  • Higher yields on most FourLeaf accounts can be found elsewhere.

  • Branch access outside of Long Island is limited.

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union banking products

FourLeaf FCU Savings account

3.0
/5
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare savings rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
0.10%
Rating: 1 stars out of 5
1/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance for APY:
$5.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Access to funds:
Great
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    FourLeaf’s Savings account requires only $5 to open the account and earn interest.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There’s no monthly maintenance fee.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The savings account comes with an ATM card.

  • Checkmark Icon

    FourLeaf offers two accounts for young savers.

Cons

  • The yield for the savings account is near rock bottom.

  • Significantly higher yields can easily be found elsewhere.

  • The yield for the standard savings account is low compared with other options.

FourLeaf FCU certificates of deposit

4.1
/5
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare CD rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
4.50%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit:
$50.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Range of term lengths:
3 mos – 5 yrs
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Early withdrawal penalty:
Good
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon
Offer no-penalty or bump-up CDs:
Yes
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Offer IRA CDs:
Yes
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Only a $50 deposit is needed to open an account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The credit union offers a bump-up certificate.

  • Checkmark Icon

    FourLeaf FCU offers a wide range of CD terms.

Cons

  • Though some are solid, most of FourLeaf’s CD yields are not competitive.

  • CDs with higher yields can be found at other credit unions.

FourLeaf FCU Money Market Account

3.4
/5
Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare MMA rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
0.20%
Rating: 2 stars out of 5
2/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Check writing:
No
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Debit/ATM access:
Good
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The minimum balance required to earn a slightly higher interest rate is $500, which may be easy to meet for some account holders.

Cons

  • You need a minimum balance of $500,000 to earn the top yield, which is still rather small.

  • Higher-yielding accounts with smaller minimum balances can easily be found elsewhere.

  • Some banks offer higher MMA rates.

FourLeaf FCU Free Checking account

4.6
/5
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare checking rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The Free Checking account is free with the ability to earn interest if certain criteria are met.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There’s no monthly service fee or minimum balance requirement.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Customers have free access to over 30,000 CO-OP ATMs.

Cons

  • FourLeaf maintains a convoluted overdraft policy, and those that don’t meet certain criteria can be charged as much as $30 per overdrawn transaction.

  • The account charges a high overdraft fee.

How FourLeaf Federal Credit Union compares to other banks

Compare different account types offered by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Feb. 25, 2025 and March 3, 2025.

Selected bank
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union savings account
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.0
Info Icon
Most comparable
Connexus Credit Union savings account
Connexus Credit Union Logo
NCUA Insured
Bankrate score
Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5
2.9
Info Icon
Read review
Search for or select a bank:
Caret Down Icon
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Read review
APY
Info Icon
0.10% 0.10%
Minimum balance for APY
$5.00 $100.00
Estimated earnings
Info Icon
$50 $50
FourLeaf’s savings account comes with a near rock-bottom yield. Customers need $5 to open an account and earn interest. The account comes with an ATM card and access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide through the Co-op ATM network. The Connexus savings account is required to maintain membership in the credit union. Customers must maintain a minimum daily balance of $100 to earn interest, which is very low. There’s a $5 minimum balance requirement.
  • The account comes with an ATM card.
  • Only $5 is needed to open a Four Leaf savings account.
  • There are no monthly fees.
  • Customers need just $100 to start earning interest.
    N/A
  • FourLeaf’s savings account earns a very low yield.
  • There’s a $5 minimum balance requirement.
  • Connexus’ savings account earns a very low yield.
  • There’s a $5 per month inactivity fee.
    N/A
APY offering:
0.10%
1/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance for APY:
$5.00
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info Icon
APY offering:
0.10%
1/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance for APY:
$100.00
4/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info Icon
Info Icon
Info Icon
Info Icon
Info Icon
Info Icon
Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.
Learn more: The best banks of 2024

Customer experience

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union shines in a number of areas. Not only does the credit union give members access to more than 30,000 free ATMs, it also offers numerous budgeting tools online and in its app. Bethpage lets you do everything from searching transactions to creating a budget to checking your balance on your Apple Watch.

Customer support. Service representatives can be reached from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, weekdays, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Accounts can also be accessed virtually anytime online.

Digital experience. Customers can bank digitally via FourLeaf's secure website or mobile app. The mobile app, in particular, is highly rated on the Apple App and Google Play stores. More than 90,000 users have rated the app across both platforms. FourLeaf users get access to modern digital features, including access to Zelle and digital wallets across multiple platforms.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

