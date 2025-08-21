National average money market account rates for August 2025
A money market account is a type of savings deposit account that tends to offer check-writing privileges and a debit card for ATM access to your savings. Typically, savings accounts usually don’t let you write checks from the account, making money market accounts a unique option to store and tap your money when you need it. The average money market account yield is 0.46 percent annual percentage yield (APY) as of the week of August 19, 2025.
You might be rewarded for depositing more money in a money market account
Some money market accounts give you a higher APY for carrying a larger balance. Always make sure you’re following the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) rules and guidelines to make sure that your money is protected in the event of a bank failure.
Latest average money market account APYs for the past 3 months
|Date
|Money market account national average APY
|8/19/2025
|0.46%
|8/12/2025
|0.46%
|8/5/2025
|0.46%
|7/29/2025
|0.46%
|7/22/2025
|0.47%
|7/15/2025
|0.46%
|7/8/2025
|0.45%
|7/1/2025
|0.46%
|6/23/2025
|0.44%
|6/16/2025
|0.44%
|6/9/2025
|0.44%
|6/2/2025
|0.44%
|5/26/25
|0.44%
|5/19/25
|0.44%
How we calculate the national average interest rates
More than 1,000 banks and credit unions are surveyed weekly to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
Compare current money market account rates for August 2025
- CFG Bank — 4.32% APY
- Vio Bank — 4.31% APY
- Quontic Bank — 4.25% APY
- UFB Direct — 4.01% APY
- Sallie Mae Bank — 3.85% APY
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 21, 2025. Bankrate’s editorial team validates this information regularly, typically weekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions in its listings.
What influences money market account rates?
The Federal Reserve indirectly impacts money market account rates at competitive banks. Generally, you’ll find that FDIC bank yields follow the Fed’s movements. But a Fed rate increase or decrease doesn’t guarantee that a bank will change its rates.
That’s why you have to compare money market account rates to find the right account for your financial needs.
And beyond yields, you’ll want to make sure a money market account has the features that you’re looking for. Check-writing privileges, ATM access, mobile check deposit and a highly-rated app are the features people tend to look for.
Except for the potential for check writing, a money market account and a high-yield savings account are nearly similar. So it’s also worth considering opening a high-interest savings account in your search for a money market account.
See more: Bankrate’s best money market accounts
Bottom line
You can easily earn more than the national average rate in a money market account. Some FDIC-insured online banks have money market accounts that either don’t require a minimum opening deposit or require a small amount to open the account. When comparing money market accounts, look for an account at an FDIC-insured bank that offers a high APY and no monthly fees.
