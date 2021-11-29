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BTG Pactual bank review

Written by
Marcos Cabello, J.D.
Edited by
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated June 30, 2025
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At a glance

Overview

M.Y. Safra Bank is an FDIC-insured institution with just one branch in New York City. It also offers strictly online accounts through its online division, MYSB Direct. To find those online accounts, you'll have to click on “MYSB Online Offers” in the top menu of M.Y. Safra's website. Its online-only offerings have the bank's most attractive rates. All the accounts scored for this review, except the savings account, are online offerings.

Highlights:

High APY Top CD Rates ATM Fee Refunds
3.8
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5 /5

Checking

Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
3.9 /5

Savings

Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.0 /5

MMA

Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
3.9 /5

Customer Experience

Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
3.7 /5
Sponsored offers
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These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.

Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
3.20
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 3/26/2026
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
4.10
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 3/26/2026
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
$0
Minimum deposit
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Only a few days left—lock in this special CD rate today.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
4.00
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 3/26/2026
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
$1,000
Minimum deposit
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Take advantage of a competitive rate designed to accelerate growth

BTG Pactual pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    M.Y. Safra Bank’s online division, MYSB Direct, offers competitive yields for most of its accounts, including checking.

  • Checkmark Icon

    MYSB Direct offers a wide range of CDs, with terms spanning three to 60 months.

  • Checkmark Icon

    A monthly rebate allowance is provided for non-M.Y. Safra Bank ATM fees for many of the bank's deposit accounts.

Cons

  • No peer-to-peer payments service is available, such as Zelle.

  • MYSB’s app hasn’t been rated by many users on the Apple App or Google Play Store, perhaps indicating not many people are using the app.

  • M.Y. Safra Bank only has one branch.

BTG Pactual banking products

BTG Pactual savings overview

3.0
/5
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare savings rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
1.75%
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit:
$100.00
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$5.00
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The Silver Savings account is offered through M.Y. Safra Bank (not its online division) and requires a minimum opening deposit of just $100.

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    The account comes with bill pay and mobile deposit capabilities.

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    You'll get up to $30 in ATM rebates for up to 10 monthly ATM transactions.

  • Checkmark Icon

    You can choose paper or e-statements, without being charged a fee for paper statements.

Cons

  • You'll won't earn interest on balances under $5,000 and though the yield you earn if you keep over that amount is higher than the national average, it's still not competitive.

  • M.Y. Safra Bank charges a $5 monthly fee for this account, though you can waive it several ways, including maintaining a $1,000 average daily balance.

BTG Pactual CD overview

4.5
/5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare CD rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
Info Icon
1-year APY: 3.80%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
3-year APY: 3.75%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
5-year APY: 3.80%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Minimum deposit:
$500.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Early withdrawal penalty:
Average
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    MYSB Direct's online CDs pay a competitive APY.

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    Each online CD requires a minimum opening deposit of only $500 or less.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The 13-month no-penalty CD offers a highly competitive yield.

Cons

  • You need $5,000 to open the MYSB Direct no-penalty CD, which is higher than other online banks require.

BTG Pactual money market overview

3.9
/5
Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare money market rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
3.65%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit:
$5,000.00
Rating: 2 stars out of 5
2/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$10.00
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The MYSB Direct Money Market account comes with a highly competitive yield.

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    Checks and a debit card are available, but you'll need to request them, as they are optional.

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    The bank currently doesn't limit the number of transactions per month for this account.

Cons

  • A minimum balance of $5,000 is required to earn interest and to avoid being charged a $10 monthly fee.

  • Only new funds not already deposited at M.Y. Safra Bank can be used for this account, so current M.Y. Safra customers can't use funds from their current accounts to meet the minimum balance requirement.

BTG Pactual checking overview

3.9
/5
Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare checking rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
Minimum deposit:
$10.00
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Overdraft fees:
Average
Rating: 2 stars out of 5
2/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The MYSB Direct E.Z. Interest Checking Account earns a robust yield for a checking account, though balances over $25,000 earn a lower balance.

  • Checkmark Icon

    M.Y. Safra doesn't charge monthly fees nor require a minimum balance for this account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There's a relatively low minimum of $10 to open the account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Customers have access to mobile deposit and bill pay.

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    The account comes with unlimited rebates on ATM fees charged by out-of-network providers, making this account a good option for those who frequently withdraw cash.

Cons

  • You must set up direct deposit of at least $500 per month to earn interest.

  • While there's no monthly fee, the bank charges $3 per month for paper statements.

  • This account is only available for new funds that are not currently on deposit at M.Y. Safra Bank.

  • The bank charges a hefty $35 insufficient funds fee (NSF).

Customer experience

2.7
/5
Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5
See methodology
SCORE BREAKDOWN
Hours of operation:
Subpar
Rating: 2 stars out of 5
2/5
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Amount of customer service options:
Great
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon
Average mobile app rating:
Poor
Rating: 1 stars out of 5
1/5
Info Icon

Physical presence. M.Y. Safra's single Manhattan branch is still open to the public and has rebranded to BTG Pactual. 

Digital experience. BTG Pactual's website appears to be a work in progress — you must visit separate pages to see account options and rates, and Bankrate could not locate its detailed fee or Truth in Lending disclosures. Its U.S. app currently has no ratings by users on the Google Play Store and is unavailable on the App Store, though a BTG employee reached by phone said it has been submitted for approval. It looks bare-bones, with no handy features like peer-to-peer transfers, spend tracking or credit score monitoring. Online banking is available through BTG Pactual's website.

Customer support. Customer service hours for the bank are pretty minimal. You can reach representatives over the phone Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET but customer service is unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays. You can also contact the bank through email.

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Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

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