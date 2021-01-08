banking Reviews
Colorado Federal Savings Bank Review 2024

Marcos Cabello
Marc Wojno
Updated January 24, 2024
At a glance

Overview

Colorado Federal Savings Bank is best for savers who are comfortable with an online-only experience and don’t need to touch their money soon after depositing it. Yields are competitive, but high minimum balances are often required to open an account at this bank.

Highlights

  • No Monthly Fees
  • High APY
Overall

Colorado Federal Savings Bank has a small range of deposit products to choose from; only certificates of deposits and two savings accounts are available. The APYs offered for these accounts are competitive, but high minimum balance requirements may be a deal breaker for some customers. Moreover, without an Android mobile app, access to ATMs or common online banking functionalities available at other institutions, savers must be comfortable with banking solely through Colorado Federal Savings’ website.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    CD and savings account yields are competitive.

  • Checkmark

    You can open a high-yield savings account with just $1.

Cons

  • Colorado Federal Savings doesn’t offer checking or money market accounts.

  • There isn’t an Android mobile app.

  • There are high minimum balance requirements to open a CD.

  • Colorado Federal Savings doesn’t have an ATM network where you can pull your money.

Colorado Federal Savings Bank banking products

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee N/A
Non-sufficient funds fee $25
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee $25

About Colorado Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1990, Colorado Federal Savings Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The bank is an online-only institution; all banking activity takes place on its secure website. Colorado Federal Savings offers certificates of deposits and savings accounts in addition to residential construction lending and treasury and cash management.

Customer experience

Customer service. Representatives on the phone are available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time. Customers can also reach out by email. 

Digital experience. Colorado Federal Savings is largely missing online banking functionalities available at many other institutions: it has an iOS app, but not an Android app. Also, there’s no access to BillPay and you can’t make person-to-person transactions through popular platforms like Zelle.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

