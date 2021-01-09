Presidential Bank Review 2023
Overview
Presidential Bank is best for Washington D.C.-area residents who are looking for a full-service financial institution. Although the bank is largely regional, Presidential is part of the MoneyPass and Allpoint ATM networks, so you’ll have easy, fee-free access to your money at tens of thousands of locations throughout the U.S.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Presidential Bank is a Bethesda, Maryland-based bank with 10 branches in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It offers a wide selection of deposit products that’s sure to meet many needs. Although yields could be higher for some of Presidential Bank’s deposit accounts, the bank’s certificates of deposit (CDs) and select checking and money market accounts offer robust APYs that can be opened online.
Pros
-
Presidential Bank offers competitive yields on some deposit products.
-
Multiple checking account options are offered.
-
Customers have free access to more than 88,000 ATMs through the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks.
-
The bank’s mobile app earns high marks from users.
Cons
-
The money market account requires $10,000 to earn the best annual percentage yield (APY).
-
The Premier Savings account requires a $5,000 deposit to open.
-
Checking and money market accounts charge a monthly fee if the minimum balance isn’t maintained.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 2/1/2024
Presidential Bank savings overview
A second savings account option, Statement Savings, has tiered APYs that are lower than those of the Premier Savings, but it only requires $100 to open. A minimum $100 balance must be maintained to avoid a monthly service fee.
Pros
-
There’s no monthly fee for a Premier Savings account.
-
The Statement Savings account requires only $100 to open and waive the monthly fee.
-
Both accounts can be linked to an ATM or debit card for ATM access.
Cons
-
The Premier Savings account requires a $5,000 minimum deposit.
-
Higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Presidential BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bank experience
Presidential Bank has 10 branches in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Bank representatives can be reached 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. No weekend hours are available, but the bank has an email address for customer inquiries.
A unique feature of Presidential Bank’s site is its archive of statements. Customers can view historical account statements going back to 1997 for free.
The bank’s mobile app receives high ratings from users of iOS and Android devices. It lets customers transfer funds between Presidential accounts, pay bills, locate branches and ATMs, and more. Customers can also use Popmoney within the app (it’s labeled “Pay People”) to send money to someone else.
About Presidential Bank
Presidential Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The FDIC-insured bank has 10 branches serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and began offering accounts nationwide online in 1995.
Presidential Bank is a full-service institution offering a range of deposit and lending products. The bank has more than $800 million in assets.
