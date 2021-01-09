banking Reviews
Presidential Bank Review 2023

Written by
René Bennett
and
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated February 1, 2024
At a glance

3.9
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

Presidential Bank is best for Washington D.C.-area residents who are looking for a full-service financial institution. Although the bank is largely regional, Presidential is part of the MoneyPass and Allpoint ATM networks, so you’ll have easy, fee-free access to your money at tens of thousands of locations throughout the U.S.

Highlights

  • Highly Rated App
  • Digital Leader
Overall

Presidential Bank is a Bethesda, Maryland-based bank with 10 branches in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It offers a wide selection of deposit products that’s sure to meet many needs. Although yields could be higher for some of Presidential Bank’s deposit accounts, the bank’s certificates of deposit (CDs) and select checking and money market accounts offer robust APYs that can be opened online.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Presidential Bank offers competitive yields on some deposit products.

  • Checkmark

    Multiple checking account options are offered.

  • Checkmark

    Customers have free access to more than 88,000 ATMs through the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks.

  • Checkmark

    The bank’s mobile app earns high marks from users.

Cons

  • The money market account requires $10,000 to earn the best annual percentage yield (APY).

  • The Premier Savings account requires a $5,000 deposit to open.

  • Checking and money market accounts charge a monthly fee if the minimum balance isn’t maintained.

Presidential Bank banking products

3.5
/5
SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
0.50%
2/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$100.00
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$100.00
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
0.50% APY
Info
Loan
$500 minimum deposit to open

Presidential Bank savings overview

Presidential Bank’s Premier Savings account, the product scored for this review, requires at least $5,000 to open and there’s no monthly fee. Though the APY offered is higher than the national average, higher yields can be found elsewhere. Surprisingly, the APY is lower for balances above $35,000. Account holders can connect the Premier Savings account to a debit or ATM card for ATM usage.

A second savings account option, Statement Savings, has tiered APYs that are lower than those of the Premier Savings, but it only requires $100 to open. A minimum $100 balance must be maintained to avoid a monthly service fee.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly fee for a Premier Savings account.

  • Checkmark

    The Statement Savings account requires only $100 to open and waive the monthly fee.

  • Checkmark

    Both accounts can be linked to an ATM or debit card for ATM access.

Cons

  • The Premier Savings account requires a $5,000 minimum deposit.

  • Higher yields can be found elsewhere.

Bank experience

Presidential Bank has 10 branches in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Bank representatives can be reached 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. No weekend hours are available, but the bank has an email address for customer inquiries.

A unique feature of Presidential Bank’s site is its archive of statements. Customers can view historical account statements going back to 1997 for free.

The bank’s mobile app receives high ratings from users of iOS and Android devices. It lets customers transfer funds between Presidential accounts, pay bills, locate branches and ATMs, and more. Customers can also use Popmoney within the app (it’s labeled “Pay People”) to send money to someone else.

About Presidential Bank

Presidential Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The FDIC-insured bank has 10 branches serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and began offering accounts nationwide online in 1995.

Presidential Bank is a full-service institution offering a range of deposit and lending products. The bank has more than $800 million in assets.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

