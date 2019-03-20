Banesco USA Bank Review 2023
Overview
Banesco USA primarily operates in South Florida and Puerto Rico, making this a good depository institution for U.S. customers in the Miami area. Notwithstanding the local feel of the bank, you can use your Banesco Visa debit card at any of the more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide without surcharge fees.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Banesco USA is an FDIC-insured institution with headquarters in South Florida.This bank offers everything you’d expect from a large depository institution, from personal checking to money market accounts. While they offer competitive rates for their CDs, Banesco USA’s savings account APYs have fallen behind rising interest rates, making them less attractive than they were just a year ago.
Customers have surcharge-free access to over 55,000 ATMs.
Many deposit products are available and offer competitive APYs.
Requirements must be met to waive monthly fees on some accounts.
Some accounts have minimum deposit requirements that are slightly higher than other banks.
Banesco USA Bank banking products
Banesco USA Bank savings overview
There’s a low minimum deposit.
There is a $5 monthly fee unless a $300 balance is maintained.
Withdrawals are limited to six a month before incurring a fee.
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$35
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$35
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$5 – $15
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2
|Excessive transaction fee
|$10
About Banesco USA Bank
Banesco USA was founded in January 2006 to offer banking services and products to residents and business owners in South Florida and Puerto Rico. The bank is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, and is part of the worldwide financial group Banesco International.
Banesco customers have free access to more than 43,000 ATMs in the U.S. at locations such as CVS, Walgreens and Target, and over 55,000 ATMs worldwide.
Banesco has added BanescoVoice, an automated telephone system for accessing accounts. To complete other banking activities that can’t be done through the automated system, you can reach a representative weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Reviews of Banesco’s mobile banking app are favorable. Customers using the app can deposit checks, pay bills and more.
Banesco USA Bank vs. Suncoast Credit Union
Both Banesco USA and Suncoast Credit Union are based in Florida, though Suncoast branches can be found all over Florida, stretching from Chiefland (near Gainesville) all the way down to Naples. In contrast, Banesco has just a handful of branches in South Florida. However, you or an immediate family member must live, work, worship or go to school in Florida to join Suncoast Credit Union. Anyone can open an account at Banesco.
Both institutions offer a full suite of deposit products, ranging from CDs to money market accounts, but Banesco USA tends to offer much higher yields on those deposit products, especially its CDs.
