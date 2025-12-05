 Skip to Main Content
Reviews
Cash App Review 2025

Karen Bennett
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated December 5, 2025
At a glance

Overview

Cash App is best known as a peer-to-peer payment service allowing you to send money to family and friends, but it also provides banking services such as the ability to build savings and earn decent interest on your funds.

It’s important to know that Cash App is not a chartered bank. Instead, it partners with banks to provide Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) insurance. This means money kept in the app, including as savings, aren’t insured unless you fulfill some requirements, one of which is having a Cash App debit card.

Highlights:

Savings

Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2 /5
Overall

Cash App, which started out as primarily a money transfer company, offers other financial services now, including the ability to borrow money, buy stocks and keep your savings there. The savings feature could get you a decent yield, but only if you meet some requirements. If you’re looking for a great high-yield savings account with no strings attached, you can easily find one elseewhere, especially at an online bank.

You can also keep a separate balance in your Cash App to use for things like debit card purchases and receiving direct deposits. But we didn’t rate this feature because even though it functions a bit like a checking account, it isn't strictly one.

That's because Cash App isn’t a bank, it's a financial technology company. Money you keep in savings or in your spending balance is only FDIC-insured (through partnering chartered banks) when you meet requirements, such as having the Cash App debit card. To get FDIC insurance without having to keep track of requirements, consider a standard bank, whether online or brick-and-mortar, instead.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Solid interest rate when requirements are met.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Versatility, since money in your cash balance portion can be used to pay friends and family, make purchases, pay bills or make ATM withdrawals.

Cons

  • Hefty $2.50 ATM fee, unless set direct deposit requirements are met.

  • Other common bank accounts aren’t offered, such as checking or certificates of deposit (CDs).

  • Cash App is not a chartered bank, and pass-through FDIC insurance is only provided when you meet set requirements.

Is Cash App savings right for you?

If you’re a heavy Cash App user and don’t want to deal with constantly moving your money from your cash app to separate bank accounts — and paying money to do this quickly — then Cash App’s bank-like offerings might be worth looking into for you. But make sure you meet the requirements to get FDIC insurance on your funds. Otherwise, you’re at risk of losing your money if Cash App ever folds.

Cash App products

Cash App Savings Account

4.2
/5
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
3.50%
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Access to funds:
Subpar
Rating: 2 stars out of 5
2/5
Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Solid interest rate when requirements are met.

  • Checkmark Icon

    You can set up to five savings goals in the account and track your progress over time.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly maintenance fees or minimum opening balance.

Cons

  • Those who don’t meet any of the requirements won’t earn any interest.

  • FDIC insurance is only provided (through Cash App’s partner banks) when you fulfill requirements such as having the Cash App debit card.

Cash App does offer a decent interest rate on the money you keep in savings but you have to work to get it. Overall, there are three possible rates you can earn.

  • None: If you don’t meet any of the requirements, your money will sit there, earning nothing.
  • Some: You’ll earn some interest if you get the Cash App debit card, but it isn't a competitive rate.
  • The most: You can earn the highest advertised interest rate by meeting the above requirements and attaining what Cash App calls “Green status” by spending at least $500 with your Cash App card per month or depositing at least $300 in qualifying direct deposits per month to the cash balance portion of your account (rather than into the savings portion).

Note that you have to have a personal Cash App account to earn interest, not a business one.

Cash App Cash Balance

We didn’t review or score the Cash App “balance” feature because it’s not strictly a checking account and Cash App doesn’t bill it as one. But, you can keep money in the “cash balance” section, separate from savings. This is where money you receive from family and friends goes, but can also be funded in other ways, such as setting up direct deposit of your paycheck. 

These funds can then be sent, spent (using the Cash App debit card, for example) or withdrawn at an ATM, although Cash App charges a $2.50 ATM fee per transaction, unless you spend $500 with your Cash App Card or deposit $300 in paychecks each month.

How Cash App compares to banks

Compare the savings option offered by Cash App with those from regular banks. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Nov. 29, 2025 and Dec. 5, 2025.

Cash App savings account
Cash App Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
Most comparable
Capital One savings account
Capital One Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Read review
APY
3.50% 3.40%
$0.00 $0.00
Estimated earnings
$1,750 $1,700
N/A Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings Account earns a competitive yield. It doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit and you won’t pay a monthly service fee with this account. Capital One is one of the few online banks that you can visit at a branch location to withdraw cash.
  • Solid interest rate when requirements are met.
  • You can set up to five savings goals in the account and track your progress over time.
  • No monthly maintenance fees or minimum opening balance.
  • The bank pays a competitive yield on its 360 Performance Savings Account.
  • The Capital One 360 Performance Savings Account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
  • You don’t need a minimum opening deposit.
  • You can deposit checks through mobile deposit with this account.
  • Those who don’t meet any of the requirements won’t earn any interest.
  • FDIC insurance is only provided (through Cash App’s partner banks) when you fulfill requirements such as having the Cash App debit card.
  • Some banks offer a higher yield on their savings accounts.
Cash app fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $0
Non-sufficient funds fee $0
Account maintenance fees $0
Out-of-network ATM fee $2.50, or free if you meet some requirements
Excessive transaction fee None
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

FDIC insurance only if you meet requirements: Your cash balance and savings will be insured through partnering chartered banks only when you meet requirements like having a Cash App debit card or a sponsored account, in which an eligible parent or guardian sponsored an account for a minor. Whereas at a regular chartered bank, you get FDIC insurance for your deposits without having to do anything. 

Live phone support is available. You can speak with a representative every day from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. You can initiate a chat using the mobile app on a 24/7 basis.

Mobile app experience. Customers can download the bank’s app on both Android and Apple devices. It gets 4.7 and 4.8 stars on Google Play and in the Apple App Store, respectively.

The website is transparent. The rules for Cash App’s savings and other financial products are readily available on their website. That’s good news, since you have to pay attention to these rules to earn interest and get FDIC insurance, among other things. But you can also find checking and savings account offerings elsewhere that have fewer strings attached.

We want to know what you think about Cash App savings

Do you have experience with Cash App savings? Let us know your thoughts.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

