Cash App Review 2025
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
Overview
Cash App is best known as a peer-to-peer payment service allowing you to send money to family and friends, but it also provides banking services such as the ability to build savings and earn decent interest on your funds.
It’s important to know that Cash App is not a chartered bank. Instead, it partners with banks to provide Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) insurance. This means money kept in the app, including as savings, aren’t insured unless you fulfill some requirements, one of which is having a Cash App debit card.
Highlights:Digital Leader No Min Balance No Monthly Fees
Highlights:
Savings
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Cash App, which started out as primarily a money transfer company, offers other financial services now, including the ability to borrow money, buy stocks and keep your savings there. The savings feature could get you a decent yield, but only if you meet some requirements. If you’re looking for a great high-yield savings account with no strings attached, you can easily find one elseewhere, especially at an online bank.
You can also keep a separate balance in your Cash App to use for things like debit card purchases and receiving direct deposits. But we didn’t rate this feature because even though it functions a bit like a checking account, it isn't strictly one.
That's because Cash App isn’t a bank, it's a financial technology company. Money you keep in savings or in your spending balance is only FDIC-insured (through partnering chartered banks) when you meet requirements, such as having the Cash App debit card. To get FDIC insurance without having to keep track of requirements, consider a standard bank, whether online or brick-and-mortar, instead.
Pros
-
Solid interest rate when requirements are met.
-
Versatility, since money in your cash balance portion can be used to pay friends and family, make purchases, pay bills or make ATM withdrawals.
Cons
-
Hefty $2.50 ATM fee, unless set direct deposit requirements are met.
-
Other common bank accounts aren’t offered, such as checking or certificates of deposit (CDs).
-
Cash App is not a chartered bank, and pass-through FDIC insurance is only provided when you meet set requirements.
Is Cash App savings right for you?
If you’re a heavy Cash App user and don’t want to deal with constantly moving your money from your cash app to separate bank accounts — and paying money to do this quickly — then Cash App’s bank-like offerings might be worth looking into for you. But make sure you meet the requirements to get FDIC insurance on your funds. Otherwise, you’re at risk of losing your money if Cash App ever folds.
Cash App products
Cash App Savings Account
Pros
-
Solid interest rate when requirements are met.
-
You can set up to five savings goals in the account and track your progress over time.
-
No monthly maintenance fees or minimum opening balance.
Cons
-
Those who don’t meet any of the requirements won’t earn any interest.
-
FDIC insurance is only provided (through Cash App’s partner banks) when you fulfill requirements such as having the Cash App debit card.
Cash App does offer a decent interest rate on the money you keep in savings but you have to work to get it. Overall, there are three possible rates you can earn.
- None: If you don’t meet any of the requirements, your money will sit there, earning nothing.
- Some: You’ll earn some interest if you get the Cash App debit card, but it isn't a competitive rate.
- The most: You can earn the highest advertised interest rate by meeting the above requirements and attaining what Cash App calls “Green status” by spending at least $500 with your Cash App card per month or depositing at least $300 in qualifying direct deposits per month to the cash balance portion of your account (rather than into the savings portion).
Note that you have to have a personal Cash App account to earn interest, not a business one.
Cash App Cash Balance
We didn’t review or score the Cash App “balance” feature because it’s not strictly a checking account and Cash App doesn’t bill it as one. But, you can keep money in the “cash balance” section, separate from savings. This is where money you receive from family and friends goes, but can also be funded in other ways, such as setting up direct deposit of your paycheck.
These funds can then be sent, spent (using the Cash App debit card, for example) or withdrawn at an ATM, although Cash App charges a $2.50 ATM fee per transaction, unless you spend $500 with your Cash App Card or deposit $300 in paychecks each month.
How Cash App compares to banks
Compare the savings option offered by Cash App with those from regular banks. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Nov. 29, 2025 and Dec. 5, 2025.
|
Selected bank
Cash App savings account
Bankrate score
4.2
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
|
Most comparable
Capital One savings account
Bankrate score
4.4
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
|
Search for or select a bank:
Bankrate score
Bankrate Savings rating
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
|
APY
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs last updated between Nov. 29, 2025 and Dec. 5, 2025.
|3.50%
|3.40%
|
Minimum balance for APY
|$0.00
|$0.00
|
Estimated earnings
Interest earned calculation based on a $50,000 deposit amount for a period of 1 year and is rounded to the nearest dollar. Exact earnings are dependent on calendar year, balance, and compounding frequency. Minimum deposit rules may apply.
|$1,750
|$1,700
|N/A
|Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings Account earns a competitive yield. It doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit and you won’t pay a monthly service fee with this account. Capital One is one of the few online banks that you can visit at a branch location to withdraw cash.
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.
|
APY offering:
3.40%
4/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest.
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
The lowest deposit amount an account must have before it can earn interest.
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
A monthly charge a financial institution deducts from an account if certain requirements are not met.
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
The lowest balance an account must maintain in order to avoid a fee.
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
A procedure that allows an individual or organization to access and manage the funds of another account holder.
|
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest.
The lowest deposit amount an account must have before it can earn interest.
A monthly charge a financial institution deducts from an account if certain requirements are not met.
The lowest balance an account must maintain in order to avoid a fee.
A procedure that allows an individual or organization to access and manage the funds of another account holder.
Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.
Cash app fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$0
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$0
|Account maintenance fees
|$0
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2.50, or free if you meet some requirements
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
FDIC insurance only if you meet requirements: Your cash balance and savings will be insured through partnering chartered banks only when you meet requirements like having a Cash App debit card or a sponsored account, in which an eligible parent or guardian sponsored an account for a minor. Whereas at a regular chartered bank, you get FDIC insurance for your deposits without having to do anything.
Live phone support is available. You can speak with a representative every day from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. You can initiate a chat using the mobile app on a 24/7 basis.
Mobile app experience. Customers can download the bank’s app on both Android and Apple devices. It gets 4.7 and 4.8 stars on Google Play and in the Apple App Store, respectively.
The website is transparent. The rules for Cash App’s savings and other financial products are readily available on their website. That’s good news, since you have to pay attention to these rules to earn interest and get FDIC insurance, among other things. But you can also find checking and savings account offerings elsewhere that have fewer strings attached.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.