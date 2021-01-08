Associated Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Associated Bank is best for Midwesterners looking for a regional bank with a large branch network. Savers won’t find high yields at this bank, but they will find a convenient and highly- accessible checking account with a well-made digital banking experience.
Highlights
- Highly Rated App
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Associated Bank offers a regional banking experience for customers in the Midwest. Although its branches are limited to just three states, Associated’s large ATM network extends its banking footprint past the Midwest, where the bank mainly operates. Interest rates are low for Associated Bank’s CDs, savings and money market accounts, and various fees apply, but they offer stellar checking accounts that make digital banking easy.
Pros
-
The checking account comes without monthly fees or minimum balance requirements and offers lots of great features.
-
Associated Bank is part of the MoneyPass ATM network and provides fee-free access to around 40,000 ATMs nationwide.
-
Digital banking features include Bill Pay and Zelle.
Cons
-
You must be a resident of one of these states to open a deposit account: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kansas or Iowa.
-
Savers can generally find higher yields elsewhere.
-
A plethora of account fees bogs down the banking experience.
Associated Bank banking products
FEATURES
Associated Bank savings overview
Though the account is relatively easy to open, it pays a very low APY, regardless of how much money you deposit into the account. Moreover, the account is only available to residents in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kansas and Iowa.
Pros
-
There’s a low $10 minimum deposit to open the account.
-
The $5 monthly fee is easy to waive.
Cons
-
Much higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
Associated Bank charges a $3.50 fee for using non-Associated ATMs after two free withdrawals per statement cycle.
-
This account can only be opened in select markets.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$32
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|$0 - $20
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$3.50*
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
About Associated Bank
Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated Bank was established in 1874 as Kellogg-Citizens National Bank of Green Bay. The bank remains focused on the Midwestern region of the U.S., offering a large variety of consumer and business deposit accounts, plus corporate and commercial services in addition to investment management.
Associated Bank has nearly 200 branches located in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, but its offerings extend to all residents of Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kansas and Iowa, too. In other words, you need to live in one of these nine states to open an account.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customers can speak with representatives over the phone on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time. The bank is closed on Sunday and holidays, but you can use their automated telephone banking service 24/7, which lets you check your account balance and transactions, in addition to making transfers and reporting lost or stolen debit cards. Along with its own fleet of ATMs, Associated Bank is part of the MoneyPass network, which boasts approximately 40,000 ATMs nationwide.
Digital experience. Associated Bank’s app is highly rated on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Through the mobile app, you can make mobile deposits, make peer-to-peer transactions via Zelle and pay your bills via Bill Pay.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
