VyStar Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
VyStar could be a great option for Floridians and Georgians in select counties looking for solid CD options and a free, interest-bearing checking account with a credit union.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- Low Fees
- Low Min Deposit
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
VyStar Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Florida, offering various deposit accounts and services to hundreds of thousands of members. Its accounts don’t charge monthly service fees or have minimum balance requirements, although better yields can often be found at other financial institutions.
Pros
-
The free checking account pays interest.
-
Minimum deposit and balance requirements overall are low.
-
The credit union charges no monthly service fees.
Cons
-
Membership is mostly limited to Florida residents and residents in parts of Georgia.
-
Yields are low relative to what you can earn at other institutions.
-
The overdraft/NSF fees are very high.
VyStar Credit Union banking products
FEATURES
VyStar Credit Union savings overview
The account’s APY is minimal, and you can find much higher yields — especially at online banks — if you shop around.
Pros
-
The minimum deposit to open the account and earn interest is low.
-
There’s no monthly service fee.
Cons
-
The yield is low compared to what many other institutions offer.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.VyStar Credit UnionAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$29 (for transactions above $5)
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$32
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Incoming wire transfer fee
|None
|Outgoing wire transfer fee
|$15
About VyStar Credit Union
VyStar is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and today has more than 925,000 members. Membership is open to local residents who live or work in 49 Florida counties or in 29 counties in Georgia. Past and present military members worldwide and their families are also eligible for membership.
VyStar Credit Union was chartered in 1952 and was originally known as the Jax Navy Federal Credit Union, which offered services to military and civil service members.
Customer experience
Branch and ATM access. VyStar Credit Union offers branches in Florida and Georgia and access to more than 20,000 surcharge-free ATMs across the United states. Some ATMs are available at retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Target and Walgreens.
Customer service. Branch hours vary by location. Representatives are available through the contact center every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Members can also contact the credit union through the live chat feature on its website, during the same hours.
Highly rated mobile app. Members can use the credit union’s mobile app and take advantage of capabilities like Zelle and account alerts. The app has 4.2 stars on Google Play and 4.8 stars on the Apple app store. There’s also a VyStar card control app within the main mobile app that members can use to manage access to their debit cards.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
