VyStar Credit Union Review 2024

Written by
Karen Bennett
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 30, 2024
Overview

VyStar could be a great option for Floridians and Georgians in select counties looking for solid CD options and a free, interest-bearing checking account with a credit union.

Overall

VyStar Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Florida, offering various deposit accounts and services to hundreds of thousands of members. Its accounts don't charge monthly service fees or have minimum balance requirements, although better yields can often be found at other financial institutions.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The free checking account pays interest.

  • Checkmark

    Minimum deposit and balance requirements overall are low.

  • Checkmark

    The credit union charges no monthly service fees.

Cons

  • Membership is mostly limited to Florida residents and residents in parts of Georgia.

  • Yields are low relative to what you can earn at other institutions.

  • The overdraft/NSF fees are very high.

VyStar Credit Union banking products

3.0
Bankrate Score
VyStar Credit Union savings overview

VyStar’s Regular Savings account requires a $5 minimum deposit, but interest is earned only on amounts of $50 or more. VyStar doesn’t charge a monthly service fee on the savings account.

The account’s APY is minimal, and you can find much higher yields — especially at online banks — if you shop around.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The minimum deposit to open the account and earn interest is low.

  • Checkmark

    There's no monthly service fee.

Cons

  • The yield is low compared to what many other institutions offer.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $29 (for transactions above $5)
Non-sufficient funds fee $32
Account maintenance fees None
Incoming wire transfer fee None
Outgoing wire transfer fee $15

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and today has more than 925,000 members. Membership is open to local residents who live or work in 49 Florida counties or in 29 counties in Georgia. Past and present military members worldwide and their families are also eligible for membership.

VyStar Credit Union was chartered in 1952 and was originally known as the Jax Navy Federal Credit Union, which offered services to military and civil service members.

Customer experience

Branch and ATM access. VyStar Credit Union offers branches in Florida and Georgia and access to more than 20,000 surcharge-free ATMs across the United states. Some ATMs are available at retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Target and Walgreens.

Customer service. Branch hours vary by location. Representatives are available through the contact center every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Members can also contact the credit union through the live chat feature on its website, during the same hours.

Highly rated mobile app. Members can use the credit union’s mobile app and take advantage of capabilities like Zelle and account alerts. The app has 4.2 stars on Google Play and 4.8 stars on the Apple app store.  There’s also a VyStar card control app within the main mobile app that members can use to manage access to their debit cards.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

