banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Credit One Bank Review 2024

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 29, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

3.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Savings

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Credit One Bank is best for people who want a competitive yield on a CD and have at least $100,000 to open one.

Highlights

  • High APY
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/29/2024
$1
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/29/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
5.05
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/29/2024
$5,000
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens, 125+ years of experience.

Overall

Credit One Bank offers jumbo CDs, a bump-up CD, a savings account and credit cards. Those looking for checking accounts will need to bank somewhere else.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Credit One Bank offers a competitive yield on its CDs.

  • Checkmark

    Credit One Bank offers all of the standard CD terms.

  • Checkmark

    It has a 10-day rate guarantee on its CDs.

Cons

  • Credit One Bank requires $100,000 to open its accounts. Most other banks have lower minimum opening deposit requirements.

Credit One Bank banking products

4.3
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates
Invest Rate
5.05% APY
Info
Loan
$100,000 minimum deposit to open

Credit One Bank savings overview

Credit One Bank offers a jumbo high yield savings account. The account requires an opening deposit of at least $100,000.

The bank will let you go below $100,000 in the account, but it will remind you that you need to maintain at least $100,000 in the account. The account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.

You’ll get an extra 0.05 percent increase in your savings rate when you also have a CD with Credit One Bank.

Credit One Bank started offering its jumbo high-yield savings account to consumers in July 2023.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The Credit One Bank jumbo high yield savings account has a competitive APY.

  • Checkmark

    You get a bonus of five basis points on your CD APY at the bank by having a savings account at Credit One Bank.

  • Checkmark

    The bank’s jumbo high yield savings account doesn’t have any fees.

  • Checkmark

    The bank doesn’t limit the number of withdrawals you make. (It does limit aggregate transaction amounts – which includes both withdrawals and deposits – to $1,100,000 in a day.

Cons

  • You need at least $100,000 to open the bank’s savings account. Other online banks have a higher yield with a much lower minimum opening deposit requirement.

  • You need to keep $100,000 in the account after opening it. You can go below $100,000 but the bank will notify you to bring your balance back to at least $100,000.

  • The Credit One Bank jumbo high yield savings account doesn’t have ATM access.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Credit One Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/29/2024
Info
$1
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Bank experience

You can see your accounts on Credit One Bank’s mobile app. Customer service representatives are available during the week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pacific time.

The bank has a separate app for deposit customers. It receives modest review scores on iOS and Google Play.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is a bank based in Las Vegas that offers CDs and a savings account. The bank’s history goes back to 1984 when it was established as the First National Bank of Marin. It changed its name to Credit One Bank in 2006.

In addition to offering jumbo CDs, which require at least $100,000, the bank also is known for its credit cards. Credit One Bank offers a NASCAR American Express card and it offers a WWE Visa credit card.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score