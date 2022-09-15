Credit One Bank Review 2024
Overview
Credit One Bank is best for people who want a competitive yield on a CD and have at least $100,000 to open one.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Credit One Bank offers jumbo CDs, a bump-up CD, a savings account and credit cards. Those looking for checking accounts will need to bank somewhere else.
Credit One Bank offers a competitive yield on its CDs.
Credit One Bank offers all of the standard CD terms.
It has a 10-day rate guarantee on its CDs.
Credit One Bank requires $100,000 to open its accounts. Most other banks have lower minimum opening deposit requirements.
Credit One Bank banking products
Credit One Bank savings overview
The bank will let you go below $100,000 in the account, but it will remind you that you need to maintain at least $100,000 in the account. The account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
You’ll get an extra 0.05 percent increase in your savings rate when you also have a CD with Credit One Bank.
Credit One Bank started offering its jumbo high-yield savings account to consumers in July 2023.
The Credit One Bank jumbo high yield savings account has a competitive APY.
You get a bonus of five basis points on your CD APY at the bank by having a savings account at Credit One Bank.
The bank’s jumbo high yield savings account doesn’t have any fees.
The bank doesn’t limit the number of withdrawals you make. (It does limit aggregate transaction amounts – which includes both withdrawals and deposits – to $1,100,000 in a day.
You need at least $100,000 to open the bank’s savings account. Other online banks have a higher yield with a much lower minimum opening deposit requirement.
You need to keep $100,000 in the account after opening it. You can go below $100,000 but the bank will notify you to bring your balance back to at least $100,000.
The Credit One Bank jumbo high yield savings account doesn’t have ATM access.
Bank experience
You can see your accounts on Credit One Bank’s mobile app. Customer service representatives are available during the week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pacific time.
The bank has a separate app for deposit customers. It receives modest review scores on iOS and Google Play.
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is a bank based in Las Vegas that offers CDs and a savings account. The bank’s history goes back to 1984 when it was established as the First National Bank of Marin. It changed its name to Credit One Bank in 2006.
In addition to offering jumbo CDs, which require at least $100,000, the bank also is known for its credit cards. Credit One Bank offers a NASCAR American Express card and it offers a WWE Visa credit card.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
