Lone Star Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Lone Star Bank is a good fit for individual customers and businesses in the Houston area. It's also suited for people looking for competitive rates on certificates of deposit and those with supersize deposits who need extra FDIC coverage.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- Free Checking
- Highly Rated App
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Overall
Based in Houston, Lone Star Bank (LSB) is a federally insured community bank serving individual consumers and businesses, small and large. LSB offers a wide array of consumer deposit products, including a savings account, a large range of certificates of deposit, checking accounts and a money market account. Some accounts offer higher yields than others, so depending on what you’re looking for, you may find higher APYs elsewhere.
Pros
-
Customers can make mobile deposits, pay bills online and make person-to-person payments.
-
Some CDs offer competitive APYs.
-
The checking account is free and comes without monthly fees.
Cons
-
Lone Star Bank does not have an ATM network.
-
It has only four branches.
-
The bank’s savings and money market accounts offer low APYs.
Lone Star Bank banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
Lone Star Bank savings overview
There’s a limit of six withdrawals per quarter, and you’ll be charged a $2 fee for each withdrawal over that limit per quarter.
Pros
-
The account comes with access to online and mobile banking.
-
The service charge, should you incur it, is only $6 per quarter.
Cons
-
A $200 deposit is required to open the account.
-
With only four branches and no ATM network, customers who branch banking and need easy access to their cash will find the account harder to access.
-
Much higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
About Lone Star Bank
Lone Star Bank is a community bank established in Houston in 2006. Most of its business is in commercial banking, but it also offers a full slate of personal banking products. It is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Lone Star Bank has a mobile app and offers online banking, as well as electronic bill payment and person-to-person electronic payments. It has four branches, all in Texas, and also offers access to multimillion-dollar FDIC protection for depositors who need it.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customers can only contact Lone Star Bank by visiting a branch or through an online form. Apparently, there isn’t a phone number that customers can call.
Digital experience. Lone Star Bank has a highly rated mobile app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, though it's important to note that only a modest number of users have actually rated the app.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
