Jenius Bank Review 2024
At a glance
Savings
Overview
Jenius Bank is a new, online-only bank that opened in 2023. It offers just one savings account. It’s best for customers who are comfortable solely banking online, as the bank doesn’t have branches or ATM access.
Highlights
- High APY
- No Min Balance
- No Monthly Fees
Overall
Jenius Bank offers a high-yield savings account with a highly competitive APY — and you don’t need to jump through hoops to get that yield. Without a minimum balance requirement, you earn that high yield with any amount of money in the account. The account is available to just about anyone in the U.S., save residents of New Mexico and Hawaii, as Jenius currently isn’t accepting applications from residents of those states.
Pros
-
Jenius Bank’s high-yield savings account offers a top-notch APY.
-
You get fee-free banking at Jenius Bank, including no withdrawal or excessive transaction fees.
-
There isn’t a minimum balance requirement to earn interest.
Cons
-
Jenius Bank offers just one savings account.
-
ATM access isn’t available.
-
Residents of Hawaii and New Mexico can’t open an account.
Jenius Bank banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 3/26/2024
Jenius Bank savings overview
Just about anyone can open an application online, though Jenius Bank currently isn’t accepting applications from residents of Hawaii and New Mexico.
-
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
24/7 support is available. Customers can call customer support 24/7, and they can also submit questions through an online form.
No mobile app. Jenius Bank doesn’t have a mobile app available for either iOS or Android, but the bank plans to launch those apps in the near future. For now, customers must do all their banking on the Jenius website.
About Jenius Bank
Jenius Bank, which opened in 2023, is an online-only bank and is the digital banking division of SMBC MANUBANK (Manufacturers Bank), which was established and has been FDIC-insured since 1962. Jenius doesn’t have any branches and offers just one deposit account.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
